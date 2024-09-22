Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 22-28, 2024 predicts luck with the first day of fall

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Dive Into Deep Waters: Navigate with Intuition This week, embrace changes in love, career, and health. Trust your intuition to guide you through new opportunities. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 22-28, 2024: You’ll find new paths in both your personal and professional life, with your natural intuition guiding the way.

This week promises significant shifts for Pisces. You’ll find new paths in both your personal and professional life, with your natural intuition guiding the way. In love, be open to new experiences. Career-wise, embrace changes and trust your instincts.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

Your emotional depth and intuition are your greatest assets in love this week. Single Pisces may find themselves attracted to someone unexpected, while those in relationships might experience a deeper emotional connection with their partner. Open communication will be crucial; share your feelings and listen attentively. Trust in your instincts, but also be open to the perspectives of those you care about.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

In the professional realm, significant changes are on the horizon. You may find yourself at a crossroads or presented with new opportunities. Trust your gut feeling when making decisions, as your intuition will lead you to the right path. Collaborative projects will be particularly rewarding, so seek out teamwork and partnerships. It’s a good time to showcase your creativity and unique ideas.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

This week is ideal for reassessing your financial situation. You might uncover new avenues for saving or earning, so keep an eye out for opportunities. Trust your intuition when making financial decisions, but ensure they are also backed by solid research and planning. Consider seeking advice from a financial expert if you’re unsure about major investments or changes.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

Health-wise, it’s essential to find a balance between your physical and emotional well-being. Stress management will be key, so engage in activities that promote relaxation and mental peace, such as meditation or yoga. Pay attention to your body's signals and don't ignore any signs of fatigue or discomfort. Regular exercise and a balanced diet will enhance your energy levels.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)