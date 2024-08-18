Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, August 18-24, 2024 predicts good returns this week

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in principles Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, August 18-24, 2024. Both health and wealth are also positive this week.

Your sincerity in the relationship will bring in good results. Professional challenges need smart handling. Both health and wealth are also positive this week.

Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Minor professional challenges exist but you will overcome them. Both wealth and health are good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Pick the first part of the day to express your emotion to the lover. Spend more time together but do not delve into the past that may disturb your lover. You may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. But married females should be careful to not hurt the marital life. In case you aspire to take the relationship to the next level will get approval from your parents.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

New opportunities will hit the door. You may put down the paper in the first part of the week and update the profile on a job portal. Those who have interviews lined up will clear them to get an offer letter. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. Some Scorpios will also clear the examinations to move abroad. Businessmen handling antique items, gold, fashion accessories, and electronics will see good returns this week.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. Some male natives will also face legal issues which also would need high spending. Be ready to even spend for a legal issue. There are chances that a friend will ask for financial help in the first half of the week. Some Scorpios will buy a car in the first half of the week.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

It is good to avoid a staircase. Make exercise a part of your routine and practice yoga to stay fit. Do not take sugar and oil in high quantities and instead depend upon salads. Some Scorpios will also have minor issues including pain in joints, eye infection, viral fever, and difficulty in breathing.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)