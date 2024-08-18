Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, August 18-24, 2024 predicts good returns this week
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in principles
Your sincerity in the relationship will bring in good results. Professional challenges need smart handling. Both health and wealth are also positive this week.
Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Minor professional challenges exist but you will overcome them. Both wealth and health are good.
Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week
Pick the first part of the day to express your emotion to the lover. Spend more time together but do not delve into the past that may disturb your lover. You may also resolve old issues with the ex-lover which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. But married females should be careful to not hurt the marital life. In case you aspire to take the relationship to the next level will get approval from your parents.
Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week
New opportunities will hit the door. You may put down the paper in the first part of the week and update the profile on a job portal. Those who have interviews lined up will clear them to get an offer letter. You are suggested that you should be patient and keep a friendly relationship with the seniors and bosses. Some Scorpios will also clear the examinations to move abroad. Businessmen handling antique items, gold, fashion accessories, and electronics will see good returns this week.
Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week
A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. Some male natives will also face legal issues which also would need high spending. Be ready to even spend for a legal issue. There are chances that a friend will ask for financial help in the first half of the week. Some Scorpios will buy a car in the first half of the week.
Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week
It is good to avoid a staircase. Make exercise a part of your routine and practice yoga to stay fit. Do not take sugar and oil in high quantities and instead depend upon salads. Some Scorpios will also have minor issues including pain in joints, eye infection, viral fever, and difficulty in breathing.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
