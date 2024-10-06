Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 6-12, 2024 predicts good wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 06, 2024 04:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for October 6-12, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Prosperity also exists in life.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool and relaxed!

Avoid clashes in romance and consider spending more time together. Do not let egos influence your professional decisions. Prosperity also exists in life.

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 6 to 12, 2024: Artists, actors, musicians, authors, and interior designers will get opportunities to earn wealth this week.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, October 6 to 12, 2024: Artists, actors, musicians, authors, and interior designers will get opportunities to earn wealth this week.

The love life is productive and you may consider taking it the next level. Opt for safe and smart financial investments for better returns. Professional success is backed by good health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Be sensible towards the sensitivities of your lover. Do not be possessive and some Scorpios will find the relationship to be toxic. Coming out of it will be the best idea. The second half of the week is best to discuss things and settle forever. A new person will enter your life in the first half of the week. Be ready to propose to make your life vibrant and joyous. Married females may develop minor ego-related issues within the family and the spouse can help you settle this.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Artists, actors, musicians, authors, and interior designers will get opportunities to earn wealth this week. Investors will see plenty of options around and entrepreneurs can spread the business across the boundaries this week. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases this week. Avoid office politics and ensure your focus is on the job. You’ll see the results sooner. The second half of the week is more productive and you may obtain the desired position in the office.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Your personal life would need finance this week and ensure you have enough in the coffers. Some investments may not bring expected results but you may buy a new property or sell one. A legal issue within the family may need you to financially support a relative or a sibling this week and ensure you have enough money in the coffer ready. Businessmen will receive funds for further business expansion, especially to newer territories.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may give a bad time. Females may develop urinary infections or oral health issues. Beware of even allergies that may cause issues for children. Those who are suffering from hypertension should also be extra careful. You should also be careful about your diet. Skip both alcohol and tobacco.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On