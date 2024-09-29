Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts minor hiccups

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep things on track Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. Females may see a comeback from a breakup as the week progresses.

Splendid moments of romance wait for you. Keep a distance from controversies at the office and focus on productivity. Keep a watch on the expenditure this week.

Be sincere in the love relationship to explore its charm. Do not let office politics impact the performance. Avoid major monetary decisions as this may impact the financial life. My health is good this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will see ups and downs this week. Some Scorpios will fall in love this week. Females may see a comeback from a breakup as the week progresses. Ensure you fix every problem and back the partner in every endeavor. Talk openly about your troubles and this is the only way you can settle things down. Those who are single will find an attractive person before the weekend. The second part of the week is good to propose to the crush.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Display the potential at the workplace. Do not get into arguments with seniors and team leaders must take the entire team members along with them. Utilize communication skills to resolve minor hiccups and keep the management happy. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch the job this week. Some businessmen will get into new partnership agreements which will help them move business to new territories. Students appearing for examination will be required to work hard.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may arise as the week begins. However, things will improve in the second part of the week. Entrepreneurs need to be careful while making financial decisions. Some decisions may not go as planned and this will cause financial loss. Always maintain a low profile when it comes to expenditure. You should also be careful while making large-scale investments in speculative business.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced professional and personal relationship. Do not take office tasks home and spend time with the family. Some seniors will develop bone-related issues and this will need medical attention. Viral fever, oral health issues, and skin allergies will be common among children. You may also avoid heavy objects in the later part of the week.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)