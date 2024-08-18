Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 18-24, 2024 predicts exciting love life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are no stranger to hiccups Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 18-24, 2024.

Resolve the crisis in the love life and utilize professional chances to prove your significance. Financial prosperity is backed by good health this week.

Stay in love to make your life exciting. Avoid arguments and perform the best at work. No major financial issue will hurt your health is also good.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful while making statements as your lover may mistake some comments or misinterpret them leading to turbulence. Your lover will be affectionate but may not be expressive and this may disappoint you. Keep your relationship free from egos. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of seniors. Single Taurus natives will meet someone special in the second part of the week. Married females must keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can lead to tremors this week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You need to be innovative at the job and this will lead to positive results. Take up new tasks without hesitation. The management expects outstanding performance and you need to deliver it. Some tasks demand travelling while those who are in senior roles require more coordination with the management for crucial project-related decisions. Refresh your knowledge as this will be in demand while attending job interviews. Businessmen will see new opportunities this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

You are financially good this week and this means you are in a position to invest in realty or gold. Some natives will find happiness in buying a new vehicle. Have control while spending on luxury shopping this week. Females who are keen to invest in stock and trade can go ahead with the plan. Those who are traveling abroad should be careful while making payments.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Handle mental stress stress-related problems with care. Some Taurus natives may develop breathing issues and seniors must be careful while walking through slippery areas. Do not let minor injuries go unattended. Visit a doctor whenever necessary. You should also cut down the intake of sugar and fat. There can also be infections associated with eyes, ears, and bones but nothing will be serious.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)