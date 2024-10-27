Weekly Horoscope Taurus, October 27- November 2, 2024 predicts a ruckus in your finance

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, enhance your negotiation skills Do not let egos impact both personal and office life this week. Financially you are good and look for smart investments. No serious health issue also exists. Taurus Weekly Horoscope Today, October 27- November 2, 2024: Do not let egos impact both personal and office life this week.

Look for pleasant moments in the love affair and meet the professional goals for a safe tomorrow. Financial prosperity is your companion. No health issues will also cause trouble.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure you devote time to the love affair. Your partner expects your presence and Single Taurus natives will be fortunate to find love. Propose this week for a decent acceptance. Some relationships will see turbulence as a result of egos and it is wise to be diplomatic while handling love-related crises. Some fortunate male natives will meet up with the ex-flame once again and all the past issues will be resolved before the end of the week. However, ensure your past relationship does not hamper your current love life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Go for more productive responsibilities in the office. You will be successful in meeting the expectations and this will also help you stay in the good book of the management. Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. IT professionals will require reworking on a project which may hamper the morale. Some businessmen will be successful in launching new ventures and trades facing tax-related issues will have reasons to breathe easy.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial issues may be there and it is wise to cut down expenses. Some females may inherit a part of the property while there can also be financial issues with siblings. Ensure you settle all pending dues while businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. You may spend money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on health and ensure you have a balanced lifestyle. Children will develop viral fever or sore throat that may not be serious enough to have an impact on their routine life. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will need to be careful. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

