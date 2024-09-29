Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024 predicts a harmonious relationship

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges make you stronger Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Sept 29- Oct 5, 2024. Do not let personal issues impact the productivity at the office.

Keep your personal life free from tremors and ensure you deliver the best results at work. You will also experience both prosperity and good health this week.

Proper communication will keep the love life alive. Do not let personal issues impact the productivity at the office. Fortunately, you’ll have no financial or health issues this week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Consider staying with the lover for a long time and ensure you are productive in terms of romance. The second part of the week is good to take a call on marriage. There can be confusion in long-distance love affairs but ensure you settle them to stay happy. Those who are single can also expect to meet up with someone special in the first half of the week. Married females may meet up with their ex-lover, however, this does not impact the family life.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

No major productivity issue will be there. Your presence will bring in energy at team meetings. Your concepts will have more takers. Ensure you keep the seniors in a good mood. Ensure you maintain a harmonious relationship with coworkers as well as clients. The second part of the week is good launch a new project or even traveling abroad for job reasons. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be around you. As the week progresses, you’ll see a good inflow of wealth which will also reflect upon your lifestyle. You may also be keen to invest further but ensure you’ve got the exact idea about the sector. A celebration within the family will also require you to spend money. Some businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new territories.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may develop trouble in routine life. Start the day with exercise and spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Do not bring the office pressure to home and spend more time with the family. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)