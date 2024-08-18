Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 18-24, 2024 predicts twists in the love life

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your confidence makes things happen Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 18-24, 2024. Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career.

Settle the love issues and ensure you spend more time together Keep the professional life free from tremors and gossip. Look for ways to manage money.

Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career. Handle relationship issues to stay happy in love. You are good in terms of both finance and health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You will some bright moments of love this week. The second part of the week will see positive twists in the love life. Be careful while spending time with your partner as disagreements will be there. Ensure you do not lose your temper and introduce the partner to the family. Plan a vacation where you can open up your heart. The second part of the week is good to propose to your crush. Married Virgos should not get entangled in an office romance.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Some conspiracies at the workplace may tilt your focus but ensure you are not carried away by both lauding and criticism. You may travel abroad for jobs. Academicians, architects, designers, chefs, botanists, nurses, and copyeditors will have chances to switch jobs this week. Maintain a good rapport with clients and this will help you in the performance. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Entrepreneurs can pick the second part of the week to launch a new venture.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Consider taking crucial financial decisions this week as the monetary status permits that. Wealth will come in from previous investments and some females will also inherit a part of the family property. You may resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among the children. Some Virgos will also be able to book tickets and make hotel reservations for foreign tours this week.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while driving or riding a two-wheeler as accidents may happen. It is good to skip even adventure activities including mountain hiking. Virgos will develop digestion-related issues and it is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Have more vegetables and fruits this week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)