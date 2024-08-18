 Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 18-24, 2024 predicts twists in the love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 18-24, 2024 predicts twists in the love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 18, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Aries weekly horoscope for August 18-24, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your confidence makes things happen

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 18-24, 2024. Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career.
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 18-24, 2024. Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career.

Settle the love issues and ensure you spend more time together Keep the professional life free from tremors and gossip. Look for ways to manage money.

Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career. Handle relationship issues to stay happy in love. You are good in terms of both finance and health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You will some bright moments of love this week. The second part of the week will see positive twists in the love life. Be careful while spending time with your partner as disagreements will be there. Ensure you do not lose your temper and introduce the partner to the family. Plan a vacation where you can open up your heart. The second part of the week is good to propose to your crush. Married Virgos should not get entangled in an office romance.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Some conspiracies at the workplace may tilt your focus but ensure you are not carried away by both lauding and criticism. You may travel abroad for jobs. Academicians, architects, designers, chefs, botanists, nurses, and copyeditors will have chances to switch jobs this week. Maintain a good rapport with clients and this will help you in the performance. Some students will also get admitted to foreign universities. Entrepreneurs can pick the second part of the week to launch a new venture.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Consider taking crucial financial decisions this week as the monetary status permits that. Wealth will come in from previous investments and some females will also inherit a part of the family property. You may resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among the children. Some Virgos will also be able to book tickets and make hotel reservations for foreign tours this week.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful while driving or riding a two-wheeler as accidents may happen. It is good to skip even adventure activities including mountain hiking. Virgos will develop digestion-related issues and it is fair to stick to a healthy diet rich in nutrients and proteins. Have more vegetables and fruits this week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, August 18-24, 2024 predicts twists in the love life
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On