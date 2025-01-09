Weekly Panchang from January 10-16, 2024: Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week’s Panchanga is filled with festivals that mark the changing of seasons and celebrate harvests, along with important planetary events. First, we have Lohri, a popular festival in North India celebrated with bonfires, music, and dancing. It marks the end of winter and the arrival of longer days. Following that, Makara Sankranti signals the Sun’s shift into Capricorn, a transition believed to bring prosperity and good fortune. In the South, Pongal will be celebrated with equal joy. Uttarayana, observed during this period, represents the Sun’s northward journey, signifying longer and warmer days, which are considered auspicious for spiritual growth and new beginnings. On January 16, we will also witness a Sun and Mars opposition, creating a powerful energy that can lead to a mix of ambition and impatience. There are auspicious muhurats for tying the knot and selling and purchasing property and vehicles this week. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.(Freepik)

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on January 16, Thursday (04:06 AM to 07:15 AM, Jan 17).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on January 16, Thursday (04:06 AM to 07:15 AM, Jan 17). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 16, Thursday (07:15 AM to 07:15 AM, January 17).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 16, Thursday (07:15 AM to 07:15 AM, January 17). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on January 13, Monday (10:38 AM to 07:15 AM, Jan 14).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun transits Uttar Ashadha Nakshatra on January 11 (Saturday) at 02:30 AM

Rahu transits Uttar Bhadrapada Pada on January 12 (Sunday) at 09:11 PM

Mars transits Punarvasu Nakshatra on January 12 (Sunday) at 11:52 PM

Mercury transits Purva Ashadha Nakshatra on January 13 (Monday) at 08:42 PM

Sun transits Capricorn on January 14 (Tuesday) at 09:03 AM

Venus and Jupiter at a deep 90-degree square on January 15 (Wednesday) at 01:15 AM

Neptune enters in Uttar Bhadrapada Nakshatra on January 15 (Wednesday) at 09:10 AM

Sun and Mars opposition on January 16 (Thursday) at 08:06 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Vaikuntha Ekadashi (January 10, Friday): Also celebrated according to the Solar calendar, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is the festival of Lord Vishnu. People fast and pray to be allowed to enter Vaikuntha (heaven). This Ekadashi is said to help one open the doors of liberation and wash away previous sins.

Also celebrated according to the Solar calendar, Vaikuntha Ekadashi is the festival of Lord Vishnu. People fast and pray to be allowed to enter Vaikuntha (heaven). This Ekadashi is said to help one open the doors of liberation and wash away previous sins. Kurma Dwadashi (January 10, Friday): Falling on Pausha, Shukla Dwadashi, Kurma Dwadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the form of Kurma (turtle). Devotees chant mantras and recite prayers to attain stability, patience and perseverance in their lives based on the Kurma avatar, which represents patient endurance.

Falling on Pausha, Shukla Dwadashi, Kurma Dwadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the form of Kurma (turtle). Devotees chant mantras and recite prayers to attain stability, patience and perseverance in their lives based on the Kurma avatar, which represents patient endurance. Shani Trayodashi (January 11, Saturday): Falling on the Pausha, Shukla Trayodashi, this particular day is associated with Lord Shani (Saturn). People use lamps, sesame seeds, and oil to appease Shani, minimise ill effects, and imbue one’s life with prosperity, discipline and patience.

Falling on the Pausha, Shukla Trayodashi, this particular day is associated with Lord Shani (Saturn). People use lamps, sesame seeds, and oil to appease Shani, minimise ill effects, and imbue one’s life with prosperity, discipline and patience. Shakambhari Purnima (January 13, Monday): Falling on the Pausha Shukla Purnima, this day is celebrated to worship Goddess Shakambhari, the goddess of food. People make offerings to thank the gods of nature for the bountiful harvest and pray for wealth, health, and crops.

Falling on the Pausha Shukla Purnima, this day is celebrated to worship Goddess Shakambhari, the goddess of food. People make offerings to thank the gods of nature for the bountiful harvest and pray for wealth, health, and crops. Arudra Darshan (January 13, Monday): According to the Tamil calendar, Arudra Darshan is the festival that celebrates the dance of Lord Shiva as Nataraja. People go to temples to see the special abhishekams as it is said that this darshan helps in spiritual evolution and negation of sin karma.

According to the Tamil calendar, Arudra Darshan is the festival that celebrates the dance of Lord Shiva as Nataraja. People go to temples to see the special abhishekams as it is said that this darshan helps in spiritual evolution and negation of sin karma. Bhogi Pandigai (January 13, Monday): Bhogi is the first festival of the harvest festival which is celebrated in South India according to the Solar calendar. Used items are thrown away, which is considered to bring in bad luck, and people burn fire to drive away evil spirits and usher in good luck.

Bhogi is the first festival of the harvest festival which is celebrated in South India according to the Solar calendar. Used items are thrown away, which is considered to bring in bad luck, and people burn fire to drive away evil spirits and usher in good luck. Lohri (January 13, Monday): Observed a day before Makara Sankranti, Lohri is a festival of fire, song and dance, mainly in Punjab. It is celebrated to mark the ripening of rabi crops, and people offer thanks to nature for the year’s bounty and seek good harvests in the coming year.

Observed a day before Makara Sankranti, Lohri is a festival of fire, song and dance, mainly in Punjab. It is celebrated to mark the ripening of rabi crops, and people offer thanks to nature for the year’s bounty and seek good harvests in the coming year. Pausha Purnima (January 13, Monday): Devotees celebrate this day as the full moon of the Pausha month. Bathings, pujas, and offerings are made to the gods for the grace of peace, spiritual advancement and prosperity.

Devotees celebrate this day as the full moon of the Pausha month. Bathings, pujas, and offerings are made to the gods for the grace of peace, spiritual advancement and prosperity. Makara Sankranti (January 14, Tuesday): Falling on the day when the Sun is in Capricorn, Makara Sankranti marks the onset of the longer days and the end of winter. Bathing and worshipping for success and fortune in the coming year.

Falling on the day when the Sun is in Capricorn, Makara Sankranti marks the onset of the longer days and the end of winter. Bathing and worshipping for success and fortune in the coming year. Pongal (January 14, Tuesday): Pongal is a grand festival of South India devoted to the harvest and the Sun God. Food is cooked in advance, prayers are said, and people express their gratitude to the forces of nature for the blessings of fertility and wealth, for new opportunities and for families to be together.

Pongal is a grand festival of South India devoted to the harvest and the Sun God. Food is cooked in advance, prayers are said, and people express their gratitude to the forces of nature for the blessings of fertility and wealth, for new opportunities and for families to be together. Uttarayana (January 14, Tuesday): Uttarayana is the Solar festival celebrated as the Sun moves into the northern Solar hemisphere according to the Solar calendar. It is believed to be very lucky, which is associated with light, good energy, and development.

Uttarayana is the Solar festival celebrated as the Sun moves into the northern Solar hemisphere according to the Solar calendar. It is believed to be very lucky, which is associated with light, good energy, and development. Makaravilakku (January 14, Tuesday): Makaravilakku is another festival celebrated at Sabarimala in Kerala that symbolises the light and divine blessings of Lord Ayyappa. Many followers congregate at this site to witness this religious ritual.

Makaravilakku is another festival celebrated at Sabarimala in Kerala that symbolises the light and divine blessings of Lord Ayyappa. Many followers congregate at this site to witness this religious ritual. Mattu Pongal (January 15, Wednesday): Celebrating cattle, Mattu Pongal is the festival focusing on cows and bulls as agricultural animals. Farmers decorate their cattle, perform puja and offer gratitude to the cattle for their support in earning their livelihood and contributing to prosperity.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 10: 11:10 AM to 12:29 PM

January 11: 09:52 AM to 11:11 AM

January 12: 04:25 PM to 05:44 PM

January 13: 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM

January 14: 03:08 PM to 04:27 PM

January 15: 12:31 PM to 01:50 PM

January 16: 01:50 PM to 03:09 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

