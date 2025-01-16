Weekly Panchang from January 17-23, 2024: Mars Transit Gemini, Sakat Chauth, Auspicious Muhuratas

The Panchanga for the week has a combination of festivals and some of the movements of the planets that are expected to affect the different areas of life. The week starts with Sakat Chauth, which is considered an auspicious day to pray to Lord Ganesha to remove all the hurdles and bring luck. On the celestial front, Venus and Saturn align in deep conjunction, which is all about discipline in relationships, financial prudence, balance and maturity. Furthermore, Mars enters Gemini, which will give a boost in energy for speaking, acting fast, and making changes in the personal and working life. This week, there are auspicious muhurats for tying the knot and selling and purchasing property and vehicles. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.(Redddit/r/india)

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on January 17, Friday (07:15 AM to 12:45 PM), January 18, Saturday (02:51 PM to 01:16 AM, Jan 19), January 19, Sunday (01:58 AM to 07:14 AM, Jan 20), January 20, Monday (07:14 AM to 09:58 AM), January 21, Tuesday (11:36 PM to 03:50 AM, Jan 22) and January 23, Thursday (05:08 AM to 06:36 AM, Jan 24).

: Auspicious marriage muhurat is available this week on January 17, Friday (07:15 AM to 12:45 PM), January 18, Saturday (02:51 PM to 01:16 AM, Jan 19), January 19, Sunday (01:58 AM to 07:14 AM, Jan 20), January 20, Monday (07:14 AM to 09:58 AM), January 21, Tuesday (11:36 PM to 03:50 AM, Jan 22) and January 23, Thursday (05:08 AM to 06:36 AM, Jan 24). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week.

: No auspicious griha pravesh muhurat is available this week. Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 17, Friday (07:15 AM to 07:15 AM, January 18) and January 23, Thursday (07:13 AM to 07:13 AM, January 24).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on January 17, Friday (07:15 AM to 07:15 AM, January 18) and January 23, Thursday (07:13 AM to 07:13 AM, January 24). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on January 19, Sunday (05:30 PM to 07:14 AM, Jan 20), January 20, Monday (07:14 AM to 09:58 AM) and January 22, Wednesday (07:14 AM to 03:18 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus Ecliptic Crossing on January 17 (Friday) at 01:19 AM

Venus enters in Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra on January 17 (Friday) at 07:51 AM

Venus and Saturn deep conjunction on January 19 (Sunday) at 06:53 AM

Mercury and Saturn in a deep sextile on January 19 (Sunday) at 01:06 PM

Mercury and Venus at a deep sextile on January 19 (Sunday) at 09:58 PM

Mars transits Gemini on January 21 (Tuesday) at 09:37 AM

Mercury enters Uttar Ashadha Nakshatra on January 22 (Wednesday) at 02:55 PM

Sun and Moon Vyatipata on January 22 (Wednesday) at 11:21 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Sakat Chauth (January 17, Friday): Sakat Chauth is celebrated on the Krishna Chaturthi of Magha month and is associated with Goddess Sakat and Lord Ganesha. The believers keep a fast and pray for the prosperity and health of their offspring. This festival is especially colourful; sweet preparations are made from sesame seeds.

Sakat Chauth is celebrated on the Krishna Chaturthi of Magha month and is associated with Goddess Sakat and Lord Ganesha. The believers keep a fast and pray for the prosperity and health of their offspring. This festival is especially colourful; sweet preparations are made from sesame seeds. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi (January 17, Friday): This is observed on the Krishna Chaturthi of Magha and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. They observe fast from morning till evening and pray to Lambodara, another form of Ganesha. This day, fasting and prayers are said to eliminate hindrances and usher prosperity and joy into one’s life.

This is observed on the Krishna Chaturthi of Magha and is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. They observe fast from morning till evening and pray to Lambodara, another form of Ganesha. This day, fasting and prayers are said to eliminate hindrances and usher prosperity and joy into one’s life. Kalashtami (January 21, Tuesday): Falling on the Krishna Ashtami of Magha, Kalashtami is the festival of Lord Kalabhairava, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. People offer special puja and sing hymns to get blessings from this god. It is considered to help protect from evil energies and free from fear and negative emotions.

Falling on the Krishna Ashtami of Magha, Kalashtami is the festival of Lord Kalabhairava, an incarnation of Lord Shiva. People offer special puja and sing hymns to get blessings from this god. It is considered to help protect from evil energies and free from fear and negative emotions. Masik Krishna Janmashtami (January 21, Tuesday): Observed on the eighth of every month, Masik Krishna Janmashtami is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. People keep a fast, sing bhajans and perform puja throughout the day to please the Lord Krishna. It is a day to recall his divine pastimes and message that leads the people towards the path of dharma.

Observed on the eighth of every month, Masik Krishna Janmashtami is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. People keep a fast, sing bhajans and perform puja throughout the day to please the Lord Krishna. It is a day to recall his divine pastimes and message that leads the people towards the path of dharma. Ramalala Pratishtha Diwas (January 22, Wednesday): This fixed-day festival marks the occasion when the idol of Lord Ram is placed in the city of Ayodhya. People come to worship, to light the lamp, to do the puja and to sing the glories of Ram and his victory of dharma over adharma. It is celebrated by giving and praying for strength and courage and to remain loyal to the principles of righteousness.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

January 17: 11:12 AM to 12:31 PM

11:12 AM to 12:31 PM January 18: 09:53 AM to 11:12 AM

09:53 AM to 11:12 AM January 19: 04:30 PM to 05:50 PM

04:30 PM to 05:50 PM January 20: 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM

08:34 AM to 09:53 AM January 21: 03:12 PM to 04:32 PM

03:12 PM to 04:32 PM January 22: 12:33 PM to 01:53 PM

12:33 PM to 01:53 PM January 23: 01:53 PM to 03:13 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

