ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: Five of Swords Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 7 to January 13, 2024

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Justice

This week, your health is in good standing, providing you with the vigour and vitality needed to tackle tasks and pursue your goals. Financially, things are looking up, with stability and a steady flow of income. Professionally, you are on an excellent trajectory, exhibiting prowess and achieving milestones in your chosen field. However, the family front might present some challenges that require careful handling and communication. In matters of the heart, romance seems to be at a moderate level, urging you to find a balance between work and personal life. Exciting travel plans are on the horizon, offering a chance to unwind and rejuvenate. Keep a low profile on the property front this week.

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Colour : Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The World

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: King of Wands

This week brings a favourable outlook for your health, providing you with the energy and strength to navigate through the tasks at hand. Financially, you are in an excellent position, witnessing growth and stability in your financial ventures. Professionally, your endeavours are yielding positive results, and your

dedication is paying off. However, family matters might demand your attention and understanding. On the romantic front, things are at a moderate pace, prompting you to express your emotions and connect with your loved ones. While travel plans may hit a few bumps, property matters show promise and investment opportunities.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Colour : Dark Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: Seven of Coins

Career: Four of Wands

Your health is excellent this week, providing you with the necessary energy and enthusiasm to engage in your activities. Financially, you are in a favourable position, with stability and potential for growth. Professionally, your efforts are recognized, and you are making steady progress in your career. Family matters are stable, although a moderate level of attention and care is essential. On the romantic front, challenges might arise, urging you to communicate and understand your partner better. Exciting travel opportunities are on the horizon, offering new experiences and adventures. Property matters look promising, presenting good prospects.

Lucky Number : 18

Lucky Colour : All shades of Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Devil

Health might pose some challenges this week, prompting you to prioritize self-care and well-being. Financially, it’s essential to manage your expenses wisely and plan. Professionally, you are excelling, showcasing your skills and capabilities. However, family matters might need your attention and understanding to maintain harmony. Romance is on the rise, encouraging you

to express your feelings and strengthen your relationships. While travel plans may be in a moderate phase, property matters seem promising, hinting at opportunities.

Lucky Number : 3

Lucky Colour : Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Fool

Mood: Strength

Career: Knight of Wands

Your health is in good shape this week, providing you with the necessary vitality and strength to accomplish your objectives. Financially, some challenges might arise, urging you to manage your resources efficiently. Professionally, you’re making moderate progress, and your efforts are being recognized. On the family front, things are looking good, emphasizing the importance of communication and understanding. Romance is at a moderate level, encouraging you to invest time and effort into nurturing your relationships. Travel plans hold promise, offering opportunities to create lasting memories. Property matters are stable, and miscellaneous aspects of life are moderate.

Lucky Number : 8

Lucky Colour : Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Moon

Your health is in good condition, providing you with the stamina and energy needed to navigate the week effectively. Financially, things are stable, allowing you to manage your resources efficiently. Professionally, you are excelling, showcasing your skills and dedication. However, family matters might require some attention and understanding from your end. Romance is at a moderate level, prompting you to communicate openly and honestly with your partner. Exciting travel opportunities are on the horizon, presenting a chance to

broaden your horizons and relax. Property matters look promising, and miscellaneous aspects of your life are mostly positive.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Colour : Brown

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Magician

Mood: Temperance

Career: Ten of Wands

Your health is in a very good state this week, providing you with the energy and enthusiasm to tackle tasks and responsibilities. Financially, some challenges might arise, necessitating careful financial planning and management. Professionally, there might be hurdles to overcome, urging you to stay determined and focused on your goals. On the family front, things are moderate, reminding you of the importance of open communication and understanding. However, in matters of the heart, romance is at an excellent level, bringing joy and emotional fulfilment. While travel plans are moderate, property matters show promise.

Lucky Number : 11

Lucky Colour : Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Wheel of Fortune

Your health appears to be excellent this week, granting you the strength and vigour needed to accomplish your tasks. Financially, you are in a stable position, enabling you to manage your finances wisely. Professionally, you are making good progress, and your efforts are recognized and appreciated. Family matters are moderate, urging you to maintain a balance between work and home. Romance might face some challenges, encouraging you to communicate openly with your partner. Exciting travel opportunities are on the horizon,

presenting a chance to explore and relax. Property matters look promising, and miscellaneous aspects of life are in a moderate phase.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Colour : White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: The Tower

Excellent health provides you with the vitality and energy to seize the opportunities of the week. Financially, you are in a stable position, with good prospects for growth. Professionally, you are making moderate progress, showcasing your skills and determination. Family matters are stable, emphasizing the importance of harmony and understanding. Romance is at a moderate level, urging you to express your feelings and emotions. While travel plans might hit a few bumps, property matters show promise and investment opportunities.

Lucky Number : 22

Lucky Colour : Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins

Health wise, things look great, granting you the energy and strength to tackle your tasks and responsibilities. Financially, things are stable, allowing you to manage your resources efficiently. Professionally, you are excelling, showcasing your skills and dedication in your field. Family matters are excellent, reminding you of the importance of cherishing your loved ones. Romance might face some challenges, urging you to communicate openly with your partner. Exciting travel opportunities are on the horizon, presenting a chance to unwind and rejuvenate. Property matters look promising, and miscellaneous aspects of your life are positive.

Lucky Number : 5

Lucky Colour : Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Our health is in a moderate state this week, reminding you to take it easy and prioritize self-care. Financially, you are in a good position, with stability and potential for growth. Professionally, you are making steady progress, showcasing your skills and determination. Family matters are stable, encouraging you to spend quality time with your loved ones. Romance is at an excellent level, bringing joy and emotional fulfilment. Plan your travel well before heading out for an adventure.

Lucky Number : 7

Lucky Colour : Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

Health needs care. Stars advise you to watch out what you eat in order to save yourself from gastronomic delights. Financially, things are stable, allowing you to manage your expenses wisely. Professionally, you are making good progress, and your efforts are recognized. Family matters need to be put on a priority. Do not hesitate to share your thoughts with the one you love. Exciting travel opportunities are on the horizon, presenting a chance to explore and unwind. Luck shines on the property front and allows you to book your dream home.

Lucky Number : 9

Lucky Colour : Maroon