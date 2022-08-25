Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Do not overdo it

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) The day maybe an eventful one for Pisces natives. Good things may start coming your way, which is likely to give you a chance to rejoice again. On the professional front, dealing on a one-to-one basis is likely to help in achieving set targets. You may spend time in the company of like-minded people, which may help you further your career. Mature handling of a crisis would restore the harmonious atmosphere of the family. Money saved is money earned. This is the success mantra of balancing your financial position. You will need to take care of the emotional feelings of a love partner. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating. Some reasonable changes to your looks, attitude and surrounding will reap benefits. Take care not to overdo it but enjoy! Today Pisces natives are likely to strike a good bargain in property dealings. Location is the key to any property you purchase, so go through it very well. Good news awaits dedicated Pisces natives on the academic front.

Pisces Finance Today Improvement in financial position is certain especially later in the day. You will watch out for bargains that can harm your savings. Also, putting a check on unnecessary expenditure is strongly advised.

Pisces Family Today Domestic work and responsibilities are likely to keep you busy most of the time today. A spendthrift lifestyle could cause tensions among family members. You should make a conscious effort to improve yourself in every possible way to give joy to the family. Be patient young family members.

Pisces Career Today Pisces natives’ self-driven qualities are likely to help in overcoming challenging professional assignments. They are likely to bounce back strongly after a few setbacks or hiccups on the professional front.

Pisces Health Today Special precautions should be taken especially while eating exposed food. Avoid allowing unwanted thoughts to occupy your mind. Better to remain calm and tension-free to enhance mental toughness.

Pisces Love Life Today Things on the romantic front are not likely to go your way despite your best efforts. An inability to restrain strong feelings might create a void in a romantic relationship. Also, strong parental opposition may force Pisces natives to rethink the bond.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

