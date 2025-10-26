Weekly Horoscope Cancer, October 26-November 1, 2025: Good health and well-bein

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, all tasks make you stronger Cut down the stress in the relationship & ensure you also meet the professional expectations. Monetary life will see success this week. Your health is good. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Settle the issues in both job and love. Handle wealth diligently. Your health is also in good shape.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

The relationship will see minor issues, including the interference of a friend or relative. However, you both will prefer keeping the love affair intact, and communication plays a crucial role here. Some love affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Avoid egos and provide enough space to the partner in a relationship. Some married female natives may have issues with their spouse’s family. This may also cause a problem in life, but handle it diplomatically.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Team leaders and managers need to be cautious not to miss the deadline. Artists, actors, musicians, authors, and interior designers will get opportunities to earn wealth this week. You should also be ready to accept criticism, which will help you come up with innovative concepts. Investors will see plenty of options around, and entrepreneurs can spread the business across the boundaries this week. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities will see positive results.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. This will help you clear all pending dues. The first part of the week is good to buy or sell a property. You may utilize this period to renovate the house or even to donate to charity. A few seniors will also distribute property among the children this week. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and businessmen will be successful in finding new partnerships, which will benefit business promotions.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

You are in good health, and female natives will also recover from existing ailments. Yoga or meditation will also make you energetic. There can be issues associated with the stomach, and you must avoid outside food while travelling. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in adventure sports, including rock climbing and mountain biking. You should also be careful while taking part in adventurous activities such as underwater sports.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)