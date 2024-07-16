Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Will Nirmala Sitharaman provide income tax relief?
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the first full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government on July 23. The Budget may provide relief on the income tax front and experts believe that the Modi government is expected to continue its focus on capital expenditure through infrastructure development to drive GDP growth. Track Hindustan Times' Budget 2024 expectations live blog to know latest updates on Budget 2024:
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: What could Budget say on climate change?
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Varun Puri, Managing Director, Green Power International, said, “As we aim to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070, we must accelerate our efforts and maintain a steadfast focus on our targets. Strategic planning is essential to meet these goals on time. The government has made significant strides in this direction, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable growth. From increasing budget allocations to supporting emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, each step drives us closer to our visionary goals. Investments are necessary to fund R&D to produce hydrogen with relatively coarse water quality, ideally close to seawater. This would allow the most efficient use of one of the most abundant natural resources i.e., water. To address carbon emissions, we must concentrate on other sectors that significantly contribute to emissions and promote sustainable development. Incentivising carbon capture and utilisation is one viable approach, as carbon capture presents a powerful solution until hydrogen costs decrease with scaling. In this Union Budget, we anticipate a strong policy framework to facilitate efficient growth and subsidies to encourage businesses to adopt emerging eco-friendly practices.”
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: What startups want from Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO, Lovak Capital said, “Delving into economic echoes and navigating past trends to forecast future fiscal terrain with insightful reflections is crucial. Pre-budget deliberations are crucial for focusing on smart financial planning, especially regarding taxes. With potential new tax regulations on the horizon, individuals and businesses need to adjust their financial strategies proactively. To continue the current momentum and enthusiasm amongst investors, the MFI association has suggested bringing uniform tax slabs in the various asset classes. For instance, they have advised removing the tax element for the switch transaction, bringing uniformity in taxation for investments in gold funds and physical gold, and making PMS and AIFs more tax-efficient for investors. We believe the pre-budget season goes beyond numbers; it's about creating a personalized financial plan for sustainable growth. Through a thorough analysis of possible fiscal changes and strategic adjustments, we are dedicated to guiding our clients toward a future strengthened by financial prudence. By implementing effective tax management strategies tailored to the Indian context, we help our clients optimize their finances while reducing tax burdens. We are committed to supporting our clients through this important phase, setting them up for success in the upcoming fiscal year.”
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Union Budget to be presented on July 23
The Modi government will announce the budget on July 23, with major focus on the fiscal deficit target and gross borrowing figures.