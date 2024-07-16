Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Will Nirmala Sitharaman provide income tax relief?

July 16, 2024 8:55 AM IST

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Jyoti Bhandari, Founder and CEO, Lovak Capital said, “Delving into economic echoes and navigating past trends to forecast future fiscal terrain with insightful reflections is crucial. Pre-budget deliberations are crucial for focusing on smart financial planning, especially regarding taxes. With potential new tax regulations on the horizon, individuals and businesses need to adjust their financial strategies proactively. To continue the current momentum and enthusiasm amongst investors, the MFI association has suggested bringing uniform tax slabs in the various asset classes. For instance, they have advised removing the tax element for the switch transaction, bringing uniformity in taxation for investments in gold funds and physical gold, and making PMS and AIFs more tax-efficient for investors. We believe the pre-budget season goes beyond numbers; it's about creating a personalized financial plan for sustainable growth. Through a thorough analysis of possible fiscal changes and strategic adjustments, we are dedicated to guiding our clients toward a future strengthened by financial prudence. By implementing effective tax management strategies tailored to the Indian context, we help our clients optimize their finances while reducing tax burdens. We are committed to supporting our clients through this important phase, setting them up for success in the upcoming fiscal year.”