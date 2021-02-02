Decoding the big numbers in the Union Budget '21-22
The highlights from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget that sought to get India back on the road to recovery after the Covid-19 challenge while not taking the foot off the growth accelerator.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Will budget 2021-22 balance the fisc?
By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Not only has the fiscal deficit reached an all-time high of 9.5% of GDP in 2020-21,as per the Revised Estimates (RE) given in the 2021-22 budget, it is not expected to come down anytime soon.
Will budget 2021-22 spur growth
By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Fiscal deficit as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has gone up from the 2020-21 Budget Estimate (BE) of 3.5% to a massive 9.5% according to the Revised Estimate (RE) numbers.
FDI hike will boost insurance sector
Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Proposal likely to help local private insurers grow fast and expand presence in India.
Government paves way to take LIC to the stock exchange
Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:37 AM IST
Announcing the budget for fiscal 2022, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to amend the LIC Act and bring the rules for LIC under the Companies Act to ensure that the insurer does not face regulatory hurdles in launching its IPO.
Union budget 2021: ₹1,500 crore scheme to boost digital payments
Livemint, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 AM IST
UPI transactions have increased continuously, clocking 2.3 bn transactions in January, up from 2.23 bn in December 2020.
New institution for financing National Infrastructure Pipeline
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:16 AM IST
“The proposed DFI will have a lending portfolio of at least ₹5 lakh crore in three years’ time,” Sitharaman said, announcing that the government had allocated a sum of ₹20,000 crore to capitalise this institution.
₹2,217-cr fund to aid pollution fight in cities
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:10 AM IST
The clean air programme is planned for 42 cities with each having a population of more than a million people. This fund is not part of the allocation to the environment ministry.
Union budget 2021: Norms eased for startups
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:05 AM IST
“The decriminalising of the procedural and technical compoundable offences under the Companies Act, 2013, is now complete. I now propose to next take up decriminalization of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Bad bank, recapitalising PSBs expected to better credit flow
By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:58 AM IST
A bad bank would take over stressed assets, pave the way for cleaner balance sheets and recoveries.
More tax relief for 1st time homebuyers
By Abhinav Kaul, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:51 AM IST
The tax relief for homebuyers and developers buying or selling below the circle rate by up to 20% has also been extended up to March 2022.
Agriculture infra cess may hit state revenues
By Sayantan Bera, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:51 AM IST
“There is an immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure so that we produce more, while also conserving and processing agricultural output efficiently,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.
₹2.87L-cr Jal Jeevan Mission aims to take tap water to 28.6m homes
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:08 AM IST
Over 120 million households lack access to clean water, the highest in the world, according to UN-Water.
Budget focuses on job creation via hike in capital, infra spending
By Prashant K Nanda, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:37 AM IST
The minister proposed a sharp 26% hike in capital spending in FY22 to ₹5.54 trillion over what is being spent this fiscal.
