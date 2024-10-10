Adani Enterprises announces QIP at 3,111 per share floor price

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday announced launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer, at a floor price of ₹3,117 per share, a release from the company said. Adani Enterprises has launched a QIP at ₹ 3,117 per share, with a potential discount of up to 5%. The company’s board approved the issue, with SBI Capital Markets, Jefferies India, and ICICI Securities as lead managers.(Reuters)

The company said its board, at a meeting held today, passed a resolution authorising the QIP issue on Wednesday.

According to the release, the company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price.

"We further wish to inform you that the 'Relevant Date' for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171(b) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is October 9, 2024 and accordingly the floor price in respect of the aforesaid Issue, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs3,117.4750 per Equity Share. Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5%(five percent) on the floor price so calculated for the Issue" the release from the company read.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and ICICI Securities Limited have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the Issue, the release said.

Further Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. has been appointed as an advisor in connection with the issue.

The Issue price will be determined by the Company in consultation with the BRLMs.

"The Equity Shares described in this intimation have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. No public offering of securities in the United States is contemplated," the press release said.