Adani Group says press release on its Kenya projects is fake and fraudulent

ANI |
Sep 16, 2024 03:04 PM IST

An Adani Group spokesperson asserted that certain "vested interests with malicious intent" are circulating "multiple fraudulent press releases".

The Adani Group on Monday categorically stated that neither the Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press statements related to its ongoing projects and presence in Kenya.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)

An Adani Group spokesperson asserted that certain "vested interests with malicious intent" are circulating "multiple fraudulent press releases", including one titled "Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats", related to the Group's presence in Kenya.

"We strongly condemn this deceitful act and urge everyone to disregard these fake fraudulent releases completely. We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives," the Adani Group spokesperson said in the statement.

The Group said that all its official press releases are made available on its websites.

"We encourage the media and influencers to verify facts and sources before publishing or broadcasting any articles or news on the Adani Group," the spokesperson's brief statement read.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
