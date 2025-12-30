After India, Novo Nordisk cuts WeGovy price in China on generics challenge

Novo Nordisk AS is lowering prices of its top-selling WeGovy weight-loss drug in China, as the Danish drugmaker braces for intense competition from local rivals next year when the patent for its blockbuster treatment ends. Novo Nordisk slashed WeGovy prices by up to 37% in India last month. (Reuters)

The company did not give details on new prices, but a local media outlet Yicai reported earlier that list prices for the two highest dosages of WeGovy were cut by 48% to 987 yuan ($141) and 1,284 yuan per month, respectively, in some Chinese provinces.

“We can confirm that we are adjusting our prices of Wegovy in China,” Novo Nordisk told Reuters in a statement on Monday (29 December 2025). “We believe this pricing adjustment in China will further help alleviate the treatment burden for patients and improve their quality of life.”

Over 65% of China's population of around 1.4 billion could be overweight or obese by 2030, making it a rapidly growing market for weight-loss drugs.

With Novo's patent on WeGovy's active ingredient semaglutide expiring in 2026 in China and some other important markets, Chinese drugmakers—including CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and Hangzhou Jiuyuan Genetic Biopharmaceutical Co.—are developing their own versions of the drug and others are gearing up to launch rivals.

Yicai, citing local procurement authorities, had reported that the price cuts would be made in the southwestern Chinese provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan.

Novo Nordisk slashed WeGovy prices by up to 37% in India last month, as it looks to gain ground in another fast-emerging market for obesity treatments. Novo and US rival Eli Lilly—both shifting towards cash-paying consumers—also agreed to cut US prices in November.