Anand Mahindra's praise for ‘gold medal winner’ RBI's Shaktikanta Das: ‘Shown his mettle'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra congratulated Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das for winning “gold medal in the Central Bank Olympics”. In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra wrote, “His parents named him well. He’s shown his mettle—his Shakti—to the world… Our Gold medal winner in the Central Bank Olympics.” Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks to the media after presenting decisions taken by Monetary Policy Committee in Mumbai, India.

Shaktikanta Das received an 'A+’ rating for the second consecutive year in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024, the Global Finance Magazine said. The Global Finance Magazine released the names of the central bank governors around the world who have earned “A+”, “A”, or “A-” in its Central Banker Report Cards for the year 2024.

Shaktikanta Das received the “A+” rating along with two other central bank governors: Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan. This marks the second consecutive time when Shaktikanta Das has received a positive rating.

Which other Central bank governors received “A” rating

As per the Global Finance report Roberto Campos Neto of Brazil, Rosanna Costa of Chile, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius, Abdellatif Jouahri of Morocco, Lesetja Kganyago of South Africa, Nandalal Weerasinghe of Sri Lanka, and Nguyen Thi Hong of Vietnam also received “A” rating.

Governors who have received an “A-” rating are Chea Serey of Cambodia, Tiff Macklem of Canada, Roger Madrigal Lopez of Costa Rica, Héctor Valdez Albizu of the Dominican Republic, Christine Lagarde of European Union, Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci of Guatemala, Perry Warjiyo of Indonesia, Richard Byles of Jamaica, Adel Al-Sharkas of Jordan, Byadran Lkhagvasuren of Mongolia, Ida Wolden Bache of Norway, Julio Velarde Flores of Peru, Eli Remolona of Philippines, Erik Thedéen of Sweden and Jerome Hayden Powell of the United States of America.