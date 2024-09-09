Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 with new AI features to launch today with Apple Watch X and AirPods 4

The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2020. (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple is launching the new iPhone 16 series, with its suite of AI features called ‘Apple Intelligence,’ along with other devices such as the Apple Watch X and AirPods 4. The iPhones that will be launched today include the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max....Read More

The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus are expected to be powered by the A18 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with the A18 Pro chip.

The chips will be based on Arm's latest V9 architecture in order to support the plethora of upcoming AI tools that work remotely on the phone, known collectively as ‘Apple Intelligence.’