Apple Event 2024 Live: iPhone 16 with new AI features to launch today with Apple Watch X and AirPods 4
Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple's new AI features called ‘Apple Intelligence,’ will be powered using the new A18 Bionic chips, based on the Arm V9 architecture
Apple Event 2024 Live: Apple is launching the new iPhone 16 series, with its suite of AI features called ‘Apple Intelligence,’ along with other devices such as the Apple Watch X and AirPods 4. The iPhones that will be launched today include the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max....Read More
The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus are expected to be powered by the A18 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with the A18 Pro chip.
The chips will be based on Arm's latest V9 architecture in order to support the plethora of upcoming AI tools that work remotely on the phone, known collectively as ‘Apple Intelligence.’
Apple Event 2024 Live: When will the event start, where is it located, and how to watch it?
Apple Event 2024 Live: The Apple 'Glowtime' event will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024, at its Cupertino Park, California headquarters. The timing will be 10 am PT, which is 10:30 pm IST in India.
You can watch the event live on Apple’s official website, on YouTube, and even on the Apple TV app.