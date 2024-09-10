Apple launches new iPhone 16 with Apple Intelligence AI: Check features and pricing

Apple has launched the new iPhone 16 in the Apple Glowtime Event 2024 at its Cupertino Park, California headquarters on Monday, September 9, 2024. Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Apple Inc. unveiled a new version of its smartwatch with a bigger screen and the ability to detect sleep apnea, part of an event Monday that will also include the iPhone 16 smartphone. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)

The Apple iPhone 16 series features the new A18 Bionic chip based on the Arm V9 chip architecture in order to run the plethora of Apple's new AI features, collectively known as ‘Apple Intelligence.’

It gets a 48 MP ‘Fusion’ camera that can record 4K video at 120 frames per second, which happens to be the highest of any iPhone yet, providing the ability to take insane slow motion shots.

All iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus purchases will also come with three free months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+.

What colours is the new iPhone 16 available in?

The iPhone 16 is available in a choice of five colours including black, blue, teal, ultramarine, and pink. You can also buy the Clear Case or a Silicone Case with MagSafe available in black, denim, fuchsia, lake green, plum, star fruit, stone gray, and ultramarine.

These cases featuring sapphire crystal attached to a conductive layer that communicates finger movements to the Camera Control.

The FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe is also available in black, blackberry, dark green, and deep blue.

What is the price of the new iPhone 16 and when will it be available?

The iPhone 16 starts at $799, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899. All the new iPhones will be available from September 20, Apple confirmed.

All customers in more than 58 countries and regions, including India, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the UK, and the US, will be able to pre-order both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus from 5 am PDT or 5:30 pm IST on Friday, September 13.

What were the other Apple products launched at the Apple Glowtime Event 2024?

Apart from the new iPhone 16 series, Apple launched the latest Apple Watch Series 10 and the new AirPods 4, also notably announcing that the AirPods Pro 2 can also now be a certified hearing aid.

Apple also launched the new Apple Intelligence features. This will be available as an update and will also eventually come in multiple languages including Japanese, French, and Chinese by next year.