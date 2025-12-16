Apple said to expand iPhone line-up to seven models by 2027 in major overhaul

Apple Inc. is planning to increase the number of iPhone models it offers as part of a major overhaul at the world's largest smartphone maker. The first foldable iPhone is projected to debut in 2026 and has been described as the “star” of next year's line-up. (Reuters)

The Cupertino, California-based company plans to expand the iPhone line-up to seven by 2027 from five at present, The Information reported on Tuesday. HT.com has not independently verified the news.

The move comes even as Apple plans a major overhaul of the release schedule of its best-selling iPhones. According to Bloomberg:

Starting in 2026, Apple intends to split its annual releases across two periods instead of concentrating all launches in the fall.

The highest-end models—including the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and the first foldable iPhone—will launch in the fall.

The standard iPhone 18, an “e” version, and a potential updated iPhone Air are expected to arrive approximately six months later. This new schedule is intended to stabilise revenue throughout the year and reduce pressure on engineering and manufacturing teams.

Foldable iPhone in 2026? The first foldable iPhone is projected to debut in 2026 and has been described as the “star” of next year's line-up, likened to “two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side”.

The iPhone Air is viewed as “essentially a technology exercise and a prototype en route to the foldable iPhone”, primarily used for testing new components and design elements. It is not expected to be a mass-market product or on an annual upgrade cycle.