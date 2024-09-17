Canon India achieves No.1 position in Overall Laser Copier Market based MFP*; Unveils Next-Gen A4 Multifunctional Printers & Network Scanner

• The new C1333i & 1440i A4 multifunctional printers are designed to enhance productivity and streamline operations with secure printing by adding Uniflow Online . • To support digitization of documents and streamline document workflows in network, the DR-S250N Network scanner has been introduced. India, , 2024 – Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of three innovative products designed to enhance productivity and connectivity in modern office environments in printing and digitization with DR-S250N. All the products are equipped with excellent functionalities for corporates, SMEs & Government organizations. Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, said, "In today’s dynamic and hyperconnected environment, businesses need solutions that address their specific office automation needs while ensuring a productive and cost-efficient infrastructure. We understand the evolving needs of businesses and are committed to continually providing solutions that enhance productivity and prioritize security. With customer delight at the core, our latest innovations reflect advancements that will enable businesses to provide printing with security and manage document workflow more effectively, as per the requirements of the new age business infrastructure.” Speaking about the new line-up, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India said, “At Canon, our focus is on introducing new products that enhance our business outlook and establish us as the ultimate choice for our customers' printing and office needs. For the past eight consecutive years, including H1'24 , we have proudly maintained the No.1* MASH position in the overall laser copier-based MFP segment. With a commitment to delivering the best printing experience, we are excited to introduce our latest line-up of A4 multifunctional printers and network scanners. These innovations are designed to streamline business operations and enhance productivity, aligning perfectly with today’s fast-evolving business infrastructure. With the new products, we aim to help businesses of all scales, and further increase our footprint across markets.” Key Product Specifications: Canon 1440i The Canon 1440i model is engineered for efficient office use with small footprints, offering high-quality printing, scanning, and cloud connectivity. With support for mobile printing through the Canon PRINT Business app, users can easily print, scan, and send documents from their smart devices. This model comes with a 5-inch touch panel for ease of use that offers intuitive navigation and easy access to all functions. Also equipped with WiFi support and customization preferences, such as personalizing the initial display screen, and selecting frequently used functions, helps streamline repetitive operations and significantly enhances productivity. It offers a print speed of 40 ppm Canon C1333i The Canon C1333i is a perfect printing partner for high quality printing in Colour, equipped with advanced security features and seamless integration with various office workflows. Optimized for small to medium-sized businesses, the C1333i provides reliable performance and ease of use, ensuring that businesses can operate smoothly and efficiently. It offers a print speed of 33 ppm As businesses transition to secure and productive environments, both the new MFP 1440i and C1333i add value by being part of Managed Print Services and seamlessly integrating with Canon’s uniFLOW Online, a cloud-based print management solution designed to help businesses efficiently manage their print environments in a secure setting. Canon DR-S250N The Canon DR-S250N is an A4 desktop scanner designed for modern workspaces. With flexible connectivity options including USB and LAN, this scanner allows users to scan directly from their mobile devices without the need for software installation. Capable of high-speed scanning at 50 pages per minute, the DR-S250N produces high-quality output at 1200dpi with Optical Character Recognition for creating editable and searchable files. Availability The MFDs and the network desktop scanners are available for sale at Canon India & through authorised dealers. Product MRP 1440i ₹75,300/- C1333i ₹159,500 /- DR-250N ₹113,000 /- About Canon Inc. Canon Inc. , headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a leader in the fields of professional and consumer imaging equipment, industrial equipment, and information systems. Canon’s extensive range of products includes production printers, multifunction office systems, inkjet and laser printers, cameras, video and cinematography equipment, network cameras, medical systems and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment. Originally established in 1937 as Precision Optical Industry, Co., Ltd., a camera manufacturer, Canon has successfully diversified and globalized to become a worldwide industry leader in professional and consumer imaging systems and solutions. With approximately 180,775 employees worldwide, the Canon Group includes manufacturing and marketing subsidiaries in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania; and a global R&D network with companies based in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Canon’s consolidated net sales for fiscal 2022 totalled $30.31 billion . Visit the Canon Inc. website at: global. canon About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Having started its operations in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with merchandise warehousing facilities at 4 location and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Image Square stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India’s service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India – which comprises of 349 Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centres, 320 Printer repair centres, 183 Copier, Scanner and 120 Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. In sync with its corporate tagline- ‘Delighting You Always’, reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products and Surveillance cameras catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. • Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2024Q2 Figures are for A4/A3 categories upto 80ppm for mono segment and upto 80ppm for colour segment .

Canon India achieves No.1 position in Overall Laser Copier Market based MFP*; Unveils Next-Gen A4 Multifunctional Printers & Network Scanner