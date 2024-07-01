Central govt employees need to apply for new CGHS card: How to do it, documents needed

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued fresh guidelines for the issuance of CGHS Card to government employees and pensioners. The revised guidelines have been issued owing to changes in payment methods of contribution for the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), it said. Approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries are covered under CGHS in 80 cities all over India.

What is CGHS Card?

As per the health ministry, “Serving employees will need to mandatorily apply for a new CGHS card online (www.cghs.nic.in) to generate a temporary reference number. After online submission of the application form, they should take a printout of the same and submit the hard copy duly signed and photographs affixed thereon, to the department currently employed, for processing and onward submission to the concerned Office of Additional Director, CGHS for issuing the cards."

The requisition shall be sponsored by the head of department/head of office of the employee, it said.

Documents verification

The CGHS shall scrutinize application based on the documents provided by the applicant which include a pay slip indicating the pay scale and CGHS deduction, Aadhaar Card, PAN card, or any other valid identification document.