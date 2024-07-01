 Central govt employees need to apply for new CGHS card: How to do it, documents needed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Central govt employees need to apply for new CGHS card: How to do it, documents needed

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Under the scheme, the Centre provides medical care to government employees and pensioners.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issued fresh guidelines for the issuance of CGHS Card to government employees and pensioners. The revised guidelines have been issued owing to changes in payment methods of contribution for the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), it said.

Approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries are covered under CGHS in 80 cities all over India.
Approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries are covered under CGHS in 80 cities all over India.

Read more: Credit card rule changes that will come into effect in July: SBI Card, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Citibank

What is CGHS Card?

Under the scheme, the Centre provides medical care to government employees and pensioners. Approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries are covered under CGHS in 80 cities all over India.

As per the health ministry, “Serving employees will need to mandatorily apply for a new CGHS card online (www.cghs.nic.in) to generate a temporary reference number. After online submission of the application form, they should take a printout of the same and submit the hard copy duly signed and photographs affixed thereon, to the department currently employed, for processing and onward submission to the concerned Office of Additional Director, CGHS for issuing the cards."

Read more: EPS withdrawal rules changed: Check if you are eligible for new pension, how you can benefit from them

The requisition shall be sponsored by the head of department/head of office of the employee, it said.

Documents verification

Read more: Namita Thapar may gain 127 crore in Emcure Pharma IPO

The CGHS shall scrutinize application based on the documents provided by the applicant which include a pay slip indicating the pay scale and CGHS deduction, Aadhaar Card, PAN card, or any other valid identification document.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Central govt employees need to apply for new CGHS card: How to do it, documents needed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On