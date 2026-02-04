Claude’s win on Mars, of smoke and fire, and another AI lawsuit
The biggest AI developments, decoded. 4 February 2026.
Cognitive warmup. Will he? Won’t he? There are murmurs that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is unhappy with OpenAI’s business approach in the face of competition from Google and Anthropic. Needless to say, when asked, Huang absolutely denied being unhappy with the AI company.
Of course he’d deny it, after all there is a massive AI valuation game to be played. But think about it, the $100-billion investment plans announced in September 2025 amid much fanfare to inflate the AI circular funding bubble, not a dollar from that seems to have moved in transaction till now. It’ll be funny if something happens now, just for optics. There is usually no smoke without a fire. And to that point, Huang off late has been in a somewhat edgy mood because the circular financing gameplay between AI chipmakers and AI companies has become public conversation.
Merriam‑Webster named “slop” as Word of the Year for 2025, and that’s pretty much recognition for AI‑generated, low‑quality content that has very much become a cultural phenomenon. Nadella was so unhappy he wrote a blog post, which led social media to coin Microslop. So is Huang, suggesting that “doomer narrative” blocks AI investments that could make it safer. Well, I’d rather be a doomer than bulldoze people from workplaces without actually knowing what you’re doing. And yes, the moment AI bros are questioned about this, they’ll immediately point to how amazing AI is in terms of the promise to alleviate poverty, cure diseases like cancer, and more. None of these are yet to be realised, in the truest sense.
All AI companies have been able to do so far is convince equally gullible corporations to replace humans with an AI agent. And we know how well that’s turning out.
ALGORITHM
One moment Anthropic is being sued for $3 billion by music giants who allege its models were trained on pirated songs; the next, its AI is being credited by NASA for plotting a safe route for the Perseverance rover on Mars. It’s a neat snapshot of the AI moment we’re in—perhaps AI companies are the ones doing the biggest disservice to AI itself, amidst all the replacing humans obsession.
Out of tune?
Music publishers led by the Concord Music Group and Universal Music Group, are suing Anthropic to the tune of $3 billion for what they say is “flagrant piracy”. The lawsuit notes that the AI company illegally downloaded more than 20,000 copyrighted songs including tracks by The Rolling Stones, Neil Diamond and Elton John, to feed into training data sets of the chatbot Claude.
“While Anthropic misleadingly claims to be an AI ‘safety and research’ company, its record of illegal torrenting of copyrighted works makes clear that its multibillion-dollar business empire has in fact been built on piracy,” the lawsuit notes.
At $3 billion, this would be the largest non-class action copyright cases in US history. And speaking of history, last year’s Bartz vs Anthropic case ended with $1.5 billion awarded to impacted writers after the AI company was found to have illegally downloaded their works for similar training purposes.
Piloting the rover
Here’s a winning AI story, for when they aren’t obsessing over taking away human jobs or thinking no one notices circular funding. NASA says that the Perseverance rover on Mars successfully completed a route identified by Anthropic’s Claude, through a section of the Jezero crater.
Perseverance covered approximately 400 metres through a field of rocks on the Martian surface, in a route mapped by Claude.
NASA says the AI used the same imagery and data that human planners rely on to generate waypoints, which are essentially fixed locations where the rover takes up a new set of instructions, so that Perseverance could safely navigate the challenging Martian terrain. It is no mean feat for humans or AI to drive the rover on the Martian surface, with risks including tipping over, sliding, or finding itself beached, if the terrain isn’t analysed properly.
THINKING
Could I say this is the day Microsoft woke up a sleeping giant, and didn’t realise what it had done till it was too late? I’ll contextualise this with the latest numbers—and everything else—beyond what Microsoft perhaps wants you to focus on with its Q2 FY26 earnings.
When the share price tumbles almost 12% in the immediate aftermath of an earnings call, it is never a good sign. If a tech company is willing to listen, that is. And it is NOT the fault of Call of Duty not doing as well as expected.
Numbers overall look solid enough with $81.3 billion in revenue for the quarter (up 17%), net income of $38.3 billion (up 21%), and cloud revenue of over $50 billion. But investors clearly are concerned about the investments in Cloud and AI, and whether they’d even pay off. Of course CEO Satya Nadella is bullish and had to defend the AI piece saying it is seeing massive usage. When you rename everything with Copilot, the latest being the company saying “Microsoft Office app is now Microsoft 365 Copilot”, and also litter Windows 11 with the Copilot AI whether anyone asked for it or not, you can smartly club everyone into the same group and claim nice numbers.
Reality check: Windows 11 is possibly in the worst moment of its existence—not only reliability but also its fallout that dwindles customer trust.
If the monthly update patches break critical functionality, as they have for the best part of the last one year (the January 2026 fix takes the cake, at least thus far), it’s not a good look. Secondly, Microsoft may want you to look at the big numbers while they keep talking, but the reality is cloud growth has slowed.
I’ll not go into further specifics about the disastrous last few months for Windows and the AI obsession, but this has to be said—Thank you, Satya, for making Google dance. Because they are dancing all the way to the bank, Gemini is doing a lot better than OpenAI’s models which underline Copilot and Google is in the best shape in years.
Perhaps, overconfidence for Reels-worthy soundbites is not the best idea.
Neural Dispatch is your weekly guide to the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. Each edition delivers curated insights on breakthrough technologies, practical applications, and strategic implications shaping our digital future.
