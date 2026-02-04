Claude’s win on Mars, of smoke and fire, and another AI lawsuit

Cognitive warmup. Will he? Won’t he? There are murmurs that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is unhappy with OpenAI’s business approach in the face of competition from Google and Anthropic. Needless to say, when asked, Huang absolutely denied being unhappy with the AI company. Perseverance covered approximately 400 metres through a field of rocks on the Martian surface, in a route mapped by Claude. (NASA)

Of course he’d deny it, after all there is a massive AI valuation game to be played. But think about it, the $100-billion investment plans announced in September 2025 amid much fanfare to inflate the AI circular funding bubble, not a dollar from that seems to have moved in transaction till now. It’ll be funny if something happens now, just for optics. There is usually no smoke without a fire. And to that point, Huang off late has been in a somewhat edgy mood because the circular financing gameplay between AI chipmakers and AI companies has become public conversation.

Merriam‑Webster named “slop” as Word of the Year for 2025, and that’s pretty much recognition for AI‑generated, low‑quality content that has very much become a cultural phenomenon. Nadella was so unhappy he wrote a blog post, which led social media to coin Microslop. So is Huang, suggesting that “doomer narrative” blocks AI investments that could make it safer. Well, I’d rather be a doomer than bulldoze people from workplaces without actually knowing what you’re doing. And yes, the moment AI bros are questioned about this, they’ll immediately point to how amazing AI is in terms of the promise to alleviate poverty, cure diseases like cancer, and more. None of these are yet to be realised, in the truest sense.

All AI companies have been able to do so far is convince equally gullible corporations to replace humans with an AI agent. And we know how well that’s turning out.

ALGORITHM One moment Anthropic is being sued for $3 billion by music giants who allege its models were trained on pirated songs; the next, its AI is being credited by NASA for plotting a safe route for the Perseverance rover on Mars. It’s a neat snapshot of the AI moment we’re in—perhaps AI companies are the ones doing the biggest disservice to AI itself, amidst all the replacing humans obsession.

ALSO READ | Dario Amodei explains “death race”, and Canva's 101st language

Out of tune? Music publishers led by the Concord Music Group and Universal Music Group, are suing Anthropic to the tune of $3 billion for what they say is “flagrant piracy”. The lawsuit notes that the AI company illegally downloaded more than 20,000 copyrighted songs including tracks by The Rolling Stones, Neil Diamond and Elton John, to feed into training data sets of the chatbot Claude.

“While Anthropic misleadingly claims to be an AI ‘safety and research’ company, its record of illegal torrenting of copyrighted works makes clear that its multibillion-dollar business empire has in fact been built on piracy,” the lawsuit notes.

At $3 billion, this would be the largest non-class action copyright cases in US history. And speaking of history, last year’s Bartz vs Anthropic case ended with $1.5 billion awarded to impacted writers after the AI company was found to have illegally downloaded their works for similar training purposes.

Piloting the rover Here’s a winning AI story, for when they aren’t obsessing over taking away human jobs or thinking no one notices circular funding. NASA says that the Perseverance rover on Mars successfully completed a route identified by Anthropic’s Claude, through a section of the Jezero crater.

Perseverance covered approximately 400 metres through a field of rocks on the Martian surface, in a route mapped by Claude.

NASA says the AI used the same imagery and data that human planners rely on to generate waypoints, which are essentially fixed locations where the rover takes up a new set of instructions, so that Perseverance could safely navigate the challenging Martian terrain. It is no mean feat for humans or AI to drive the rover on the Martian surface, with risks including tipping over, sliding, or finding itself beached, if the terrain isn’t analysed properly.