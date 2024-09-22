Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Coldplay Mumbai concert almost sold out within an hour as BookMyShow glitches bother users

ByHT News Desk
Sep 22, 2024 01:41 PM IST

Tickets for British Band Coldplay are almost sold out on BookMyShow after bookings opened up at 12 pm IST today

Tickets for British Band Coldplay are almost sold out on BookMyShow after bookings opened up at 12 pm IST today (Sunday, September 22, 2024).

Coldplay two Mumbai shows will happen in January 2025.(AFP)
Coldplay two Mumbai shows will happen in January 2025.(AFP)

BookMyShow announced before the bookings started that it is possible to book only 4 tickets per person for the concert to be held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year. The limit for booking earlier used to be 8 per person.

However, BookMyShow's website and mobile application crashed right after the bookings started due to the large number of Coldplay fans trying to get their ticket.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On