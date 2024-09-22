Coldplay Mumbai concert almost sold out within an hour as BookMyShow glitches bother users

Tickets for British Band Coldplay are almost sold out on BookMyShow after bookings opened up at 12 pm IST today (Sunday, September 22, 2024). Coldplay two Mumbai shows will happen in January 2025.(AFP)

BookMyShow announced before the bookings started that it is possible to book only 4 tickets per person for the concert to be held at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year. The limit for booking earlier used to be 8 per person.

However, BookMyShow's website and mobile application crashed right after the bookings started due to the large number of Coldplay fans trying to get their ticket.