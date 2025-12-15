Edit Profile
    Corona Remedies surges up to 41% on debut underscoring local demand for new stocks

    Corona Remedies share price rose as much as 41.14% over the IPO price of 1,062 to an intraday high of 1,499 apiece, after listing at 36.72% premium.

    Updated on: Dec 15, 2025 11:47 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Drugmaker Corona Remedies Ltd. debuted at a premium on the stock market today, underscoring demand for new stocks among domestic investors.

    A 40% surge in Corona Remedies' share price gave the company a market capitalisation of nearly ₹9,000 crore. (HT)
    After listing at 36.72% premium, Corona Remedies share price rose as much as 41.14% over the IPO price of 1,062 to an intraday high of 1,499 apiece on the BSE, according to stock market data. That gave the company a market capitalisation of nearly 9,000 crore.

    Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical formulation company focused on women's healthcare. Its 8-10 December 650 crore IPO had received 137.04 times subscription.

