Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Dhanteras, Diwali demand pushes gold price premiums to highest in more than a decade

    Dealers are quoting a gold-price premium of up to 782 per 10 gm compared with about 460 per 10 gm last week, according to a Reuters report.

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 11:20 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    While gold price is smashing records globally, Indians are now willing to pay so much more for access to physical gold on Dhanteras and Diwali that premiums have risen to their highest level in more than a decade.

    Gold prices in India hit a record high of ₹1,31,699 per 10 gm this week. (Bloomberg)
    Gold prices in India hit a record high of ₹1,31,699 per 10 gm this week. (Bloomberg)

    Gold prices in India hit a record high of 1,31,699 per 10 gm this week. Dealers quoted premium of up to 782 per 10 gm (over official domestic prices, inclusive of import and sales levies) compared with about 460 per 10 gm last week.

    “The ongoing price rally is boosting investor interest in gold, even as the jewellery demand remains weak,” Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji, told Reuters.

    Jewellers are stocking up on small gold coins and bars in preparation for the upcoming festival, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

    Indians will celebrate the Dhanteras and Diwali on 18 October and 21 October — among the busiest gold-buying days in the country.

    Gold smuggling into India has surged due to record-high prices and supply shortages, government and industry officials told Reuters.

    Ordinarily, a retail run on investment gold might signal a mature rally, but almost every expectation around gold price behaviour seems to have been proven wrong, independent analyst Ross Norman told Reuters.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Dhanteras, Diwali Demand Pushes Gold Price Premiums To Highest In More Than A Decade
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes