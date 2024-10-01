Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 01-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 01, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77403.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 98000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold decreased on Tuesday, now standing at 7740.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 160.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7096.3 per gram, down by 150.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.33%, while in the last month, it has experienced a decrease of -5.2%. The silver rate remains at 98000.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is 77403.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 30-09-2024, the price was 77573.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 25-09-2024, it was 76543.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Today, the silver rate in Delhi is 98000.0 per kg. On 30-09-2024, the price was 98100.0 per kg, and last week, on 25-09-2024, it was 96000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 77251.0 for 10 grams. The price was 77421.0 on 30-09-2024 and 76391.0 on 25-09-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The current silver rate in Chennai is 103600.0 per kg, down from 103700.0 on 30-09-2024 and 100600.0 on 25-09-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 77257.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price was 77427.0, while the rate on 25-09-2024 was 76397.0.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 97300.0 per kg, compared to 97400.0 on 30-09-2024 and 95200.0 on 25-09-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 77255.0 for 10 grams, down from 77425.0 yesterday and 76395.0 last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata is currently 98800.0 per kg, having decreased from 98900.0 on 30-09-2024 and 96700.0 on 25-09-2024.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at 76067.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.051 at the time of publication. The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 91033.0 per kg, up by 0.346.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact the prices. Moreover, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
