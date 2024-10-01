Gold Rate Today 01-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold decreased on Tuesday, now standing at ₹7740.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹160.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7096.3 per gram, down by ₹150.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.33%, while in the last month, it has experienced a decrease of -5.2%. The silver rate remains at ₹98000.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is ₹77403.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 30-09-2024, the price was ₹77573.0 for 10 grams, and last week, on 25-09-2024, it was ₹76543.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Today, the silver rate in Delhi is ₹98000.0 per kg. On 30-09-2024, the price was ₹98100.0 per kg, and last week, on 25-09-2024, it was ₹96000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹77251.0 for 10 grams. The price was ₹77421.0 on 30-09-2024 and ₹76391.0 on 25-09-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The current silver rate in Chennai is ₹103600.0 per kg, down from ₹103700.0 on 30-09-2024 and ₹100600.0 on 25-09-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹77257.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price was ₹77427.0, while the rate on 25-09-2024 was ₹76397.0.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹97300.0 per kg, compared to ₹97400.0 on 30-09-2024 and ₹95200.0 on 25-09-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹77255.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹77425.0 yesterday and ₹76395.0 last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata is currently ₹98800.0 per kg, having decreased from ₹98900.0 on 30-09-2024 and ₹96700.0 on 25-09-2024.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹76067.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.051 at the time of publication. The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹91033.0 per kg, up by ₹0.346.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact the prices. Moreover, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold rates in the Indian market.