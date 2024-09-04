Gold Rate Today 04-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On September 4, 2024, the gold rate experienced a decline. The price of 24 carat gold is currently ₹7263.8 per gram, representing a decrease of ₹661.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹6653.7 per gram, down by ₹605.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a change of -0.27%, while the change over the last month amounts to -3.42%. The silver rate is recorded at ₹82440.0 per kilogram, having decreased by ₹510.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at ₹72638.0 for 10 grams. This reflects a decrease from the previous day's rate of ₹73541.0/10 grams on September 3, 2024, and last week's price of ₹73340.0/10 grams on August 29, 2024.

The silver rate in Delhi is currently ₹82440.0 per kilogram. This is a decrease from the previous day's rate of ₹85270.0/Kg on September 3, 2024, and last week's price of ₹85180.0/Kg on August 29, 2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹73210.0/10 grams, a decline from ₹73685.0/10 grams yesterday and from ₹73125.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai remains at ₹82440.0/Kg, down from ₹85190.0/Kg yesterday and ₹85180.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹72781.0/10 grams, having decreased from ₹74189.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹73913.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is ₹82440.0/Kg, consistent with the rates from the previous day and last week, both at ₹85270.0/Kg and ₹85180.0/Kg, respectively.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹73782.0/10 grams, slightly down from ₹73829.0/10 grams yesterday and up from ₹72838.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is also ₹82440.0/Kg, reflecting the same rates as in Mumbai and Delhi.

As of the time of publishing, the October 2024 MCX futures for gold are trading at ₹71475.0 per 10 grams, showing a minor increase of ₹0.132. Meanwhile, the November 2024 MCX futures for silver are trading at ₹2506.0 per kilogram, up by ₹0.24.

The pricing of gold and silver is influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates within the Indian market.