 Gold Rate Today 04-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
Gold Rate Today 04-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 04, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 72638.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 82440.0/Kg in Delhi.

On September 4, 2024, the gold rate experienced a decline. The price of 24 carat gold is currently 7263.8 per gram, representing a decrease of 661.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 6653.7 per gram, down by 605.0.

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a change of -0.27%, while the change over the last month amounts to -3.42%. The silver rate is recorded at 82440.0 per kilogram, having decreased by 510.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today stands at 72638.0 for 10 grams. This reflects a decrease from the previous day's rate of 73541.0/10 grams on September 3, 2024, and last week's price of 73340.0/10 grams on August 29, 2024.

The silver rate in Delhi is currently 82440.0 per kilogram. This is a decrease from the previous day's rate of 85270.0/Kg on September 3, 2024, and last week's price of 85180.0/Kg on August 29, 2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 73210.0/10 grams, a decline from 73685.0/10 grams yesterday and from 73125.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai remains at 82440.0/Kg, down from 85190.0/Kg yesterday and 85180.0/Kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 72781.0/10 grams, having decreased from 74189.0/10 grams yesterday and 73913.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai is 82440.0/Kg, consistent with the rates from the previous day and last week, both at 85270.0/Kg and 85180.0/Kg, respectively.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 73782.0/10 grams, slightly down from 73829.0/10 grams yesterday and up from 72838.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is also 82440.0/Kg, reflecting the same rates as in Mumbai and Delhi.

As of the time of publishing, the October 2024 MCX futures for gold are trading at 71475.0 per 10 grams, showing a minor increase of 0.132. Meanwhile, the November 2024 MCX futures for silver are trading at 2506.0 per kilogram, up by 0.24.

The pricing of gold and silver is influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic condition and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On