 Gold Rate Today 05-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 05-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 05, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73363.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 81580.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7336.3 per gm, up by 725.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6720.0 per gm, up by 663.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 1.27%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.54%. The silver rate is 81580.0 per kg, down by 860.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 73363.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-09-2024, the price of gold was 73299.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 30-08-2024 was 74233.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 81580.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-09-2024, the price of silver was 82950.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 30-08-2024 was 85160.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 73291.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-09-2024, the price of gold was 73370.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 30-08-2024 was 73225.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 81580.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-09-2024, the price of silver was 83030.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 30-08-2024 was 85240.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73149.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-09-2024, the price of gold was 73799.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 30-08-2024 was 73225.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 81580.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-09-2024, the price of silver was 82950.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 30-08-2024 was 85160.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 72650.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-09-2024, the price of gold was 72584.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 30-08-2024 was 73081.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 81580.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-09-2024, the price of silver was 82950.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 30-08-2024 was 85160.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 1172.5 per 10 gm, down by 3.059 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 86116.0 per kg, up by 0.031 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On