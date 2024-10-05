Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 05-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 05, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77853.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 98000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7785.3 per gm, up by 120.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7138.3 per gm, up by 110.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.08%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.29%. The silver rate is 98000.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 77853.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-10-2024, the price of gold was 77633.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 29-09-2024 was 77573.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 98000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-10-2024, the price of silver was 98000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 29-09-2024 was 98100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 77701.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-10-2024, the price of gold was 77481.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 29-09-2024 was 77421.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-10-2024, the price of silver was 103600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 29-09-2024 was 103700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77707.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-10-2024, the price of gold was 77487.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 29-09-2024 was 77427.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 97300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-10-2024, the price of silver was 97300.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 29-09-2024 was 97400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77705.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 04-10-2024, the price of gold was 77485.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 29-09-2024 was 77425.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 98800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 04-10-2024, the price of silver was 98800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 29-09-2024 was 98900.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 76169.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.098 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 7683.0 per kg, up by 10.858 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
