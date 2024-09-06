 Gold Rate Today 06-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 06-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 06, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73528.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 83140.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7352.8 per gm, up by 165.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6735.2 per gm, up by 152.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.75%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -2.34%. The silver rate is 83140.0 per kg, up by 1560.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 73528.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 05-09-2024, the price of gold was 72638.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 31-08-2024 was 73181.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 05-09-2024, the price of silver was 82440.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 31-08-2024 was 85100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 73888.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 05-09-2024, the price of gold was 73210.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 31-08-2024 was 73613.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 05-09-2024, the price of silver was 82440.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 31-08-2024 was 85270.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73384.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 05-09-2024, the price of gold was 72781.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 31-08-2024 was 74261.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 05-09-2024, the price of silver was 82440.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 31-08-2024 was 85100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73025.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 05-09-2024, the price of gold was 73782.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 31-08-2024 was 73109.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 05-09-2024, the price of silver was 82440.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 31-08-2024 was 85100.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at 72000.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.115 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 87533.0 per kg, up by 0.046 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On