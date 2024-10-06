Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 06-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 06, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77843.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Sunday. The rate for 24 carat gold is 7784.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7137.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.22% over the last week, while it has decreased by -5.41% in the past month. The silver rate stands at 100100.0 per kg, an increase of 2100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is 77843.0/10 grams. On 05-10-2024, the price of gold was 77733.0/10 grams, and the rate on 30-09-2024 was 77563.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 100100.0/Kg. On 05-10-2024, the price of silver was 98100.0/Kg, while the rate on 30-09-2024 was 98000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The current gold rate in Chennai is 77691.0/10 grams. On 05-10-2024, the price of gold was 77581.0/10 grams, and the price on 30-09-2024 was 77411.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 105700.0/Kg. On 05-10-2024, the price of silver was 103700.0/Kg, and the rate on 30-09-2024 was 103600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The current gold rate in Mumbai is 77697.0/10 grams. On 05-10-2024, the price of gold was 77587.0/10 grams, while the price on 30-09-2024 was 77417.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99400.0/Kg. On 05-10-2024, the price of silver was 97400.0/Kg, and the rate on 30-09-2024 was 97300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The current gold rate in Kolkata is 77695.0/10 grams. On 05-10-2024, the price of gold was 77585.0/10 grams, while the rate on 30-09-2024 was 77415.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100900.0/Kg. On 05-10-2024, the price of silver was 98900.0/Kg, and the rate on 30-09-2024 was 98800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 76169.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.098 at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 7683.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 10.858.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all play a significant role in determining prices. Furthermore, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
