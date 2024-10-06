Gold Rate Today 06-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Sunday. The rate for 24 carat gold is ₹7784.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7137.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.22% over the last week, while it has decreased by -5.41% in the past month. The silver rate stands at ₹100100.0 per kg, an increase of ₹2100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is ₹77843.0/10 grams. On 05-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹77733.0/10 grams, and the rate on 30-09-2024 was ₹77563.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100100.0/Kg. On 05-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹98100.0/Kg, while the rate on 30-09-2024 was ₹98000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The current gold rate in Chennai is ₹77691.0/10 grams. On 05-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹77581.0/10 grams, and the price on 30-09-2024 was ₹77411.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹105700.0/Kg. On 05-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹103700.0/Kg, and the rate on 30-09-2024 was ₹103600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The current gold rate in Mumbai is ₹77697.0/10 grams. On 05-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹77587.0/10 grams, while the price on 30-09-2024 was ₹77417.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99400.0/Kg. On 05-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹97400.0/Kg, and the rate on 30-09-2024 was ₹97300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The current gold rate in Kolkata is ₹77695.0/10 grams. On 05-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹77585.0/10 grams, while the rate on 30-09-2024 was ₹77415.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100900.0/Kg. On 05-10-2024, the price of silver was ₹98900.0/Kg, and the rate on 30-09-2024 was ₹98800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹76169.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.098 at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹7683.0 per kg, indicating an increase of ₹10.858.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all play a significant role in determining prices. Furthermore, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.