Gold Rate Today 07-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Monday, now standing at ₹7783.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7136.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0.



Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.58%, and over the past month, it has decreased by -5.64%. The silver rate is ₹100000.0 per kg, down by ₹100.0.



Gold silver image

Gold rate in Delhi: Today, the gold rate in Delhi is ₹77833.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 06-10-2024, the price was ₹77853.0/10 grams, while the rate on 01-10-2024 was ₹77403.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100000.0/Kg. The price on 06-10-2024 was ₹98000.0/Kg, and last week, on 01-10-2024, it was also ₹98000.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹77681.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 06-10-2024 was ₹77701.0/10 grams, and last week, on 01-10-2024, it was ₹77251.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today stands at ₹105600.0/Kg. On 06-10-2024, the price was ₹103600.0/Kg, and last week, it remained unchanged at ₹103600.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Mumbai: Today's gold rate in Mumbai is ₹77687.0/10 grams. The previous day's price was ₹77707.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹77257.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99300.0/Kg. On 06-10-2024, the price was ₹97300.0/Kg, and last week it remained the same at ₹97300.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹77685.0/10 grams. The previous day's price was ₹77705.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹77255.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100800.0/Kg. On the previous day, the price was ₹98800.0/Kg, and last week it remained unchanged at ₹98800.0/Kg.





The gold November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹610.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹0.0 at the time of this report. The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹1979.0 per kg, up by ₹4.571 at the time of publication.





Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert an influence on gold rates within the Indian market.