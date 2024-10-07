Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 07-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 07, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77833.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Monday, now standing at 7783.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7136.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.58%, and over the past month, it has decreased by -5.64%. The silver rate is 100000.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Gold rate in Delhi: Today, the gold rate in Delhi is 77833.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 06-10-2024, the price was 77853.0/10 grams, while the rate on 01-10-2024 was 77403.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 100000.0/Kg. The price on 06-10-2024 was 98000.0/Kg, and last week, on 01-10-2024, it was also 98000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 77681.0/10 grams. The previous day's price on 06-10-2024 was 77701.0/10 grams, and last week, on 01-10-2024, it was 77251.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today stands at 105600.0/Kg. On 06-10-2024, the price was 103600.0/Kg, and last week, it remained unchanged at 103600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Today's gold rate in Mumbai is 77687.0/10 grams. The previous day's price was 77707.0/10 grams, and last week it was 77257.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99300.0/Kg. On 06-10-2024, the price was 97300.0/Kg, and last week it remained the same at 97300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 77685.0/10 grams. The previous day's price was 77705.0/10 grams, and last week it was 77255.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100800.0/Kg. On the previous day, the price was 98800.0/Kg, and last week it remained unchanged at 98800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 610.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.0 at the time of this report. The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 1979.0 per kg, up by 4.571 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert an influence on gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On