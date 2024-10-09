Menu Explore
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
Gold Rate Today 09-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 09, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77613.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold is 7761.3 per gram, showing no change. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7116.3 per gram, also unchanged.

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.26%, while in the last month, it has seen a decline of 5.62%. The silver rate stands at 99000.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of 1000.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



Gold rate in Delhi
Today, the gold rate in Delhi is 77613.0/10 grams. On 08-10-2024, the price of gold was recorded at 77833.0/10 grams, while last week, on 03-10-2024, it was 77633.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Today's silver rate in Delhi is 99000.0/Kg. The price of silver was 100000.0/Kg yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was 98000.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai
In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77461.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 08-10-2024, the price was 77681.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was 77481.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Today's silver rate in Chennai is 104600.0/Kg. The price was 105600.0/Kg yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was 103600.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai
Today's gold rate in Mumbai is 77467.0/10 grams. On 08-10-2024, the price was 77687.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was 77487.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Today's silver rate in Mumbai is 98300.0/Kg. The price was 99300.0/Kg yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was 97300.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata
In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77465.0/10 grams. The price was 77685.0/10 grams yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was 77485.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Today's silver rate in Kolkata is 99800.0/Kg. The price was 100800.0/Kg yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was 98800.0/Kg.



The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 1876.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.644 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 3180.5 per kg, showing an increase of 5.002 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
