Gold Rate Today 09-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹7761.3 per gram, showing no change. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7116.3 per gram, also unchanged.



Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.26%, while in the last month, it has seen a decline of 5.62%. The silver rate stands at ₹99000.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease of ₹1000.0. Gold silver image





Gold rate in Delhi

Today, the gold rate in Delhi is ₹77613.0/10 grams. On 08-10-2024, the price of gold was recorded at ₹77833.0/10 grams, while last week, on 03-10-2024, it was ₹77633.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi

Today's silver rate in Delhi is ₹99000.0/Kg. The price of silver was ₹100000.0/Kg yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was ₹98000.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Chennai

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77461.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 08-10-2024, the price was ₹77681.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was ₹77481.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai

Today's silver rate in Chennai is ₹104600.0/Kg. The price was ₹105600.0/Kg yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was ₹103600.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Mumbai

Today's gold rate in Mumbai is ₹77467.0/10 grams. On 08-10-2024, the price was ₹77687.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was ₹77487.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai

Today's silver rate in Mumbai is ₹98300.0/Kg. The price was ₹99300.0/Kg yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was ₹97300.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77465.0/10 grams. The price was ₹77685.0/10 grams yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was ₹77485.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata

Today's silver rate in Kolkata is ₹99800.0/Kg. The price was ₹100800.0/Kg yesterday, and last week, on 03-10-2024, it was ₹98800.0/Kg.





The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹1876.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.644 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹3180.5 per kg, showing an increase of ₹5.002 at the time of publishing.



Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.