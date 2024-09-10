Gold Rate Today 10-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹7346.0 per gm, with no change in value. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹6735.0 per gm, also with no change. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has seen a decrease of -1.12%, while over the past month, it has declined by -2.42%. The silver rate is recorded at ₹87000.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current price for gold in Delhi is ₹73460.0 for 10 grams. This figure is consistent with the price from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and reflects an increase from last week's price of ₹72638.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver price in Delhi today is ₹87000.0 per kg, which remains unchanged from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and shows an increase from last week's price of ₹82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: In Chennai, the gold price today is ₹73310.0 for 10 grams. This rate is unchanged from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and shows a slight increase from the previous week's price of ₹73210.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver price in Chennai is recorded at ₹92000.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's rate of ₹92000.0 per kg on 09-09-2024, and reflecting an increase from the previous week's price of ₹82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The current gold price in Mumbai is ₹73310.0 for 10 grams, remaining unchanged from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and showing an increase from last week's price of ₹72781.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver price in Mumbai today is ₹87000.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price of ₹87000.0 per kg on 09-09-2024, and reflecting an increase from last week's price of ₹82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold price in Kolkata today is ₹73310.0 for 10 grams. This figure is consistent with yesterday's price of ₹73310.0 for 10 grams on 09-09-2024, and shows a decrease from last week's price of ₹73782.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver price in Kolkata is also ₹87000.0 per kg, which remains unchanged from yesterday's price of ₹87000.0 per kg on 09-09-2024, and reflects an increase from the previous week's price of ₹82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹72114.0 per 10 gm, showing a slight increase of ₹0.015 at the time of this report. Concurrently, the silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹1742.0 per kg, up by ₹3.969 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies all play a significant role in determining these prices. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates within the Indian market.