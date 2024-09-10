 Gold Rate Today 10-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 10-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 10, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73460.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 87000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is 7346.0 per gm, with no change in value. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 6735.0 per gm, also with no change.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has seen a decrease of -1.12%, while over the past month, it has declined by -2.42%. The silver rate is recorded at 87000.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current price for gold in Delhi is 73460.0 for 10 grams. This figure is consistent with the price from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and reflects an increase from last week's price of 72638.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver price in Delhi today is 87000.0 per kg, which remains unchanged from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and shows an increase from last week's price of 82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: In Chennai, the gold price today is 73310.0 for 10 grams. This rate is unchanged from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and shows a slight increase from the previous week's price of 73210.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver price in Chennai is recorded at 92000.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's rate of 92000.0 per kg on 09-09-2024, and reflecting an increase from the previous week's price of 82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The current gold price in Mumbai is 73310.0 for 10 grams, remaining unchanged from yesterday, 09-09-2024, and showing an increase from last week's price of 72781.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver price in Mumbai today is 87000.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price of 87000.0 per kg on 09-09-2024, and reflecting an increase from last week's price of 82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold price in Kolkata today is 73310.0 for 10 grams. This figure is consistent with yesterday's price of 73310.0 for 10 grams on 09-09-2024, and shows a decrease from last week's price of 73782.0 for 10 grams on 04-09-2024.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver price in Kolkata is also 87000.0 per kg, which remains unchanged from yesterday's price of 87000.0 per kg on 09-09-2024, and reflects an increase from the previous week's price of 82440.0 per kg on 04-09-2024.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 72114.0 per 10 gm, showing a slight increase of 0.015 at the time of this report. Concurrently, the silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 1742.0 per kg, up by 3.969 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies all play a significant role in determining these prices. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On