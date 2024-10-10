Gold Rate Today 10-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold rates experienced a decline on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7685.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹760.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7046.3 per gram, down by ₹700.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.15%, while it has decreased by 4.76% over the last month. The current silver rate stands at ₹97000.0 per kg, down by ₹2000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹76853.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 09-10-2024, the price was ₹77613.0/10 grams, and last week on 04-10-2024, it was ₹77733.0/10 grams.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹76701.0/10 grams. The price on 09-10-2024 was ₹77461.0/10 grams, and last week, it was ₹77581.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹102600.0/Kg. The price recorded on 09-10-2024 was ₹105600.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹103700.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹76707.0/10 grams. On 09-10-2024, the price was ₹77467.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹77587.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at ₹96300.0/Kg, compared to ₹99200.0/Kg on 09-10-2024, and ₹97400.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹76705.0/10 grams. The price was ₹77465.0/10 grams on 09-10-2024, and ₹77585.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹97800.0/Kg. The previous price on 09-10-2024 was ₹100800.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹98900.0/Kg.

As of the time of publishing, gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹662.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹1.378. Silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹3925.5 per kg, up by ₹2.507.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.