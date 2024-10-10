Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 10-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 10, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 76853.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 97000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold rates experienced a decline on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7685.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 760.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7046.3 per gram, down by 700.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.15%, while it has decreased by 4.76% over the last month. The current silver rate stands at 97000.0 per kg, down by 2000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 76853.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 09-10-2024, the price was 77613.0/10 grams, and last week on 04-10-2024, it was 77733.0/10 grams.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 76701.0/10 grams. The price on 09-10-2024 was 77461.0/10 grams, and last week, it was 77581.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0/Kg. The price recorded on 09-10-2024 was 105600.0/Kg, and last week it was 103700.0/Kg.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 76707.0/10 grams. On 09-10-2024, the price was 77467.0/10 grams, and last week it was 77587.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at 96300.0/Kg, compared to 99200.0/Kg on 09-10-2024, and 97400.0/Kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 76705.0/10 grams. The price was 77465.0/10 grams on 09-10-2024, and 77585.0/10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 97800.0/Kg. The previous price on 09-10-2024 was 100800.0/Kg, and last week it was 98900.0/Kg.

As of the time of publishing, gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 662.0 per 10 gm, up by 1.378. Silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 3925.5 per kg, up by 2.507.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
