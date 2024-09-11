 Gold Rate Today 11-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
Gold Rate Today 11-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 11, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73920.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 85000.0/Kg in Delhi.

The price of 24 carat gold has experienced an increase as of Wednesday, with the current rate at 7392.0 per gram, reflecting a rise of 460.0. In terms of 22 carat gold, the price stands at 6886.0 per gram, an increase of 1510.0.

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has adjusted by -0.13%, while the monthly change is recorded at -3.05%. As for silver, the current rate is 85000.0 per kg, which has decreased by 2000.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 73920.0 for 10 grams, compared to 73460.0 for the same quantity yesterday (10-09-2024), and 73363.0 last week (05-09-2024).

The silver rate in Delhi today is 85000.0 per kg, showing a decrease from 87000.0 yesterday and 81580.0 last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 71820.0 for 10 grams, down from 73310.0 yesterday and 73291.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently 90000.0 per kg, a reduction from 92000.0 yesterday and 81580.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 72670.0 for 10 grams, a drop from 73310.0 yesterday and 73149.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 85000.0 per kg, consistent with the rate in Delhi, having decreased from 87000.0 yesterday and 81580.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 73070.0 for 10 grams, slightly down from 73310.0 yesterday and 72650.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata matches that of Delhi and Mumbai at 85000.0 per kg, down from 87000.0 yesterday and 81580.0 last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold September 2024 MCX futures are trading at 175.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 7.895. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 1540.5 per kg, down by 6.096.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including insights from prominent jewelers. Variables such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international dynamics, such as the overall state of the global economy and the relative strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also play a crucial role in determining gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
