Gold Rate Today 11-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The price of 24 carat gold has experienced an increase as of Wednesday, with the current rate at ₹7392.0 per gram, reflecting a rise of ₹460.0. In terms of 22 carat gold, the price stands at ₹6886.0 per gram, an increase of ₹1510.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has adjusted by -0.13%, while the monthly change is recorded at -3.05%. As for silver, the current rate is ₹85000.0 per kg, which has decreased by ₹2000.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹73920.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹73460.0 for the same quantity yesterday (10-09-2024), and ₹73363.0 last week (05-09-2024).

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹85000.0 per kg, showing a decrease from ₹87000.0 yesterday and ₹81580.0 last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹71820.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹73310.0 yesterday and ₹73291.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹90000.0 per kg, a reduction from ₹92000.0 yesterday and ₹81580.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹72670.0 for 10 grams, a drop from ₹73310.0 yesterday and ₹73149.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹85000.0 per kg, consistent with the rate in Delhi, having decreased from ₹87000.0 yesterday and ₹81580.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹73070.0 for 10 grams, slightly down from ₹73310.0 yesterday and ₹72650.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata matches that of Delhi and Mumbai at ₹85000.0 per kg, down from ₹87000.0 yesterday and ₹81580.0 last week.

As of the time of publishing, the gold September 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹175.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹7.895. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹1540.5 per kg, down by ₹6.096.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including insights from prominent jewelers. Variables such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international dynamics, such as the overall state of the global economy and the relative strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also play a crucial role in determining gold rates within the Indian market.