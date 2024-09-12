 Gold Rate Today 12-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Gold Rate Today 12-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 12, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 72890.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 86500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7289.0 per gm, down by 1030.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6879.0 per gm, down by 70.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.09%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -1.61%. The silver rate is 86500.0 per kg, up by 1500.0.



Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 72890.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 11-09-2024, the price of gold was 73460.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 06-09-2024 was 73528.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 86500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 11-09-2024, the price of silver was 87000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 06-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 72220.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 11-09-2024, the price of gold was 73310.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 06-09-2024 was 73888.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 91500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 11-09-2024, the price of silver was 92000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 06-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73100.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 11-09-2024, the price of gold was 73310.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 06-09-2024 was 73384.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 86500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 11-09-2024, the price of silver was 87000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 06-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 74510.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 11-09-2024, the price of gold was 73310.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 06-09-2024 was 73025.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 86500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 11-09-2024, the price of silver was 87000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 06-09-2024 was 83140.0/Kg.



The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 716.0 per 10 gm, down by 6.953 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 4700.0 per kg, up by 5.665 at the time of publishing.



Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
