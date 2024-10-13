Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 13-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77843.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100100.0/Kg in Delhi.

On October 13, 2024, the price of 24 carat gold has witnessed an increase, now standing at 7784.3 per gram, reflecting an uptick of 260.0. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold is recorded at 7137.3 per gram, an increase of 240.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 1.34%, while in the last month, it has seen a decrease of 1.94%. The silver price is currently 100100.0 per kg, marking an increase of 900.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 77843.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 76803.0 per 10 grams observed yesterday, October 12, 2024, and slightly higher than the price of 77833.0 per 10 grams recorded last week on October 7, 2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 100100.0 per kg, which has risen from 97000.0 per kg yesterday and is consistent with the 100000.0 per kg noted last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate stands at 77691.0 for 10 grams. This represents an increase from 76651.0 per 10 grams yesterday and is comparable to 77681.0 per 10 grams from the previous week.

The silver rate in Chennai has been recorded at 105700.0 per kg, up from 102600.0 per kg yesterday and similar to 105600.0 per kg from last week.

In Mumbai, the current gold rate is 77697.0 for 10 grams, having increased from 76657.0 per 10 grams yesterday and compared to 77687.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99400.0 per kg, increasing from 96300.0 per kg yesterday and consistent with 99300.0 per kg noted last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is 77695.0 for 10 grams, up from 76655.0 per 10 grams yesterday and similar to 77685.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100900.0 per kg, an increase from 97700.0 per kg yesterday and comparable to 100800.0 per kg from last week.

As for the gold November 2024 MCX futures, they were trading at 285.0 per 10 gm, down by 36.877 at the time of this report. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 1102.0 per kg, decreasing by 26.263.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international elements such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On