Gold Rate Today 13-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On October 13, 2024, the price of 24 carat gold has witnessed an increase, now standing at ₹7784.3 per gram, reflecting an uptick of ₹260.0. Additionally, the price of 22 carat gold is recorded at ₹7137.3 per gram, an increase of ₹240.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 1.34%, while in the last month, it has seen a decrease of 1.94%. The silver price is currently ₹100100.0 per kg, marking an increase of ₹900.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹77843.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹76803.0 per 10 grams observed yesterday, October 12, 2024, and slightly higher than the price of ₹77833.0 per 10 grams recorded last week on October 7, 2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100100.0 per kg, which has risen from ₹97000.0 per kg yesterday and is consistent with the ₹100000.0 per kg noted last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate stands at ₹77691.0 for 10 grams. This represents an increase from ₹76651.0 per 10 grams yesterday and is comparable to ₹77681.0 per 10 grams from the previous week.

The silver rate in Chennai has been recorded at ₹105700.0 per kg, up from ₹102600.0 per kg yesterday and similar to ₹105600.0 per kg from last week.

In Mumbai, the current gold rate is ₹77697.0 for 10 grams, having increased from ₹76657.0 per 10 grams yesterday and compared to ₹77687.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99400.0 per kg, increasing from ₹96300.0 per kg yesterday and consistent with ₹99300.0 per kg noted last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is ₹77695.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹76655.0 per 10 grams yesterday and similar to ₹77685.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100900.0 per kg, an increase from ₹97700.0 per kg yesterday and comparable to ₹100800.0 per kg from last week.

As for the gold November 2024 MCX futures, they were trading at ₹285.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹36.877 at the time of this report. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹1102.0 per kg, decreasing by ₹26.263.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international elements such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.