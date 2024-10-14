Gold Rate Today 14-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The price of gold and silver on this date has shown notable fluctuations. The rate of 24 carat gold is currently ₹7783.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹10.0, while the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7136.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

In terms of percentage changes, the rate for 24 carat gold has experienced a minor decline of 0.04% over the past week, while the monthly change is a decrease of 2.93%. Concurrently, the silver rate is recorded at ₹100000.0 per kg, showing a reduction of ₹100.0.

Specifically, the gold rate in Delhi today is ₹77833.0 for 10 grams. This represents an increase from the previous day's rate of ₹77583.0/10 grams, and a slight rise from the rate on 08-10-2024, which was ₹77613.0/10 grams.

In terms of silver, the rate in Delhi today is ₹100000.0/Kg, up from yesterday's rate of ₹99200.0/Kg, while remaining unchanged from the previous week.

In Chennai, the gold rate is reported at ₹77681.0 for 10 grams, showing an increase from ₹77431.0 on 13-10-2024, and from ₹77461.0 on 08-10-2024. The silver rate in Chennai stands at ₹105600.0/Kg, slightly up from ₹104800.0/Kg the previous day.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is recorded at ₹77687.0 for 10 grams, a rise from ₹77437.0 the previous day, and from ₹77467.0 last week. The silver rate in Mumbai is ₹99300.0/Kg, an increase from ₹98500.0/Kg yesterday.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is ₹77685.0 for 10 grams, which is higher than ₹77435.0 on the previous day, and ₹77465.0 last week. The silver rate is ₹100800.0/Kg, showing a slight decline from ₹100000.0/Kg yesterday.

As for the futures market, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹76731.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹0.057, while the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹2596.5 per kg, down by ₹11.744.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold prices in the Indian market.