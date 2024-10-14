Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 14-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 14, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77833.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

The price of gold and silver on this date has shown notable fluctuations. The rate of 24 carat gold is currently 7783.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 10.0, while the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7136.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of percentage changes, the rate for 24 carat gold has experienced a minor decline of 0.04% over the past week, while the monthly change is a decrease of 2.93%. Concurrently, the silver rate is recorded at 100000.0 per kg, showing a reduction of 100.0.

Specifically, the gold rate in Delhi today is 77833.0 for 10 grams. This represents an increase from the previous day's rate of 77583.0/10 grams, and a slight rise from the rate on 08-10-2024, which was 77613.0/10 grams.

In terms of silver, the rate in Delhi today is 100000.0/Kg, up from yesterday's rate of 99200.0/Kg, while remaining unchanged from the previous week.

In Chennai, the gold rate is reported at 77681.0 for 10 grams, showing an increase from 77431.0 on 13-10-2024, and from 77461.0 on 08-10-2024. The silver rate in Chennai stands at 105600.0/Kg, slightly up from 104800.0/Kg the previous day.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is recorded at 77687.0 for 10 grams, a rise from 77437.0 the previous day, and from 77467.0 last week. The silver rate in Mumbai is 99300.0/Kg, an increase from 98500.0/Kg yesterday.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is 77685.0 for 10 grams, which is higher than 77435.0 on the previous day, and 77465.0 last week. The silver rate is 100800.0/Kg, showing a slight decline from 100000.0/Kg yesterday.

As for the futures market, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76731.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.057, while the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2596.5 per kg, down by 11.744.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold prices in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On