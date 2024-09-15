Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 15-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 15, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 75310.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 89500.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate remained unchanged on Sunday, with the price of 24 carat gold at 7531.0 per gram, reflecting no change. The rate for 22 carat gold is 6910.0 per gram, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a change of 0.78%, while the monthly variation stands at -1.59%. The silver rate is currently at 89500.0 per kilogram, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 75310.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 14-09-2024 was 72890.0 for 10 grams, while the price last week on 09-09-2024 was 73460.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today stands at 89500.0 per kg. On the previous day, 14-09-2024, the price was 86500.0 per kg, and the price last week on 09-09-2024 was 87000.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 73100.0 for 10 grams, up from 72220.0 the previous day and 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 95000.0 per kg, an increase from 91500.0 the previous day and 92000.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 73990.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 73100.0 the previous day and 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 89500.0 per kg, consistent with the previous day's price of 86500.0 and last week's price of 87000.0.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 75600.0 for 10 grams, up from 74510.0 the previous day and 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at 89500.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day's price of 86500.0 and last week's price of 87000.0.

As of the time of publishing, gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 4511.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 25.602. Conversely, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2726.0 per kg, indicating a decrease of 23.265.

The pricing of gold and silver is influenced by a multitude of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, including the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also play a vital role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

