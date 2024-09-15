Gold Rate Today 15-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate remained unchanged on Sunday, with the price of 24 carat gold at ₹7531.0 per gram, reflecting no change. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹6910.0 per gram, also unchanged. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a change of 0.78%, while the monthly variation stands at -1.59%. The silver rate is currently at ₹89500.0 per kilogram, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹75310.0 for 10 grams. The previous day's price on 14-09-2024 was ₹72890.0 for 10 grams, while the price last week on 09-09-2024 was ₹73460.0 for 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today stands at ₹89500.0 per kg. On the previous day, 14-09-2024, the price was ₹86500.0 per kg, and the price last week on 09-09-2024 was ₹87000.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹73100.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹72220.0 the previous day and ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹95000.0 per kg, an increase from ₹91500.0 the previous day and ₹92000.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹73990.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹73100.0 the previous day and ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹89500.0 per kg, consistent with the previous day's price of ₹86500.0 and last week's price of ₹87000.0.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹75600.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹74510.0 the previous day and ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹89500.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day's price of ₹86500.0 and last week's price of ₹87000.0.

As of the time of publishing, gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹4511.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹25.602. Conversely, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹2726.0 per kg, indicating a decrease of ₹23.265.

The pricing of gold and silver is influenced by a multitude of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, including the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also play a vital role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.