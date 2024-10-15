Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 15-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 15, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77783.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced a decline on Tuesday. The current price for 24 carat gold stands at 7778.3 per gram, which is a decrease of 50.0. The price for 22 carat gold is noted at 7131.3 per gram, also down by 50.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.3%, and over the last month, it has decreased by -3.12%. Currently, the silver rate is 100000.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 77783.0 for 10 grams. This figure represents a drop from 77843.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday, 14-10-2024, and a slight increase from 77613.0 per 10 grams noted last week on 09-10-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 100000.0 per kg, which is a decrease from 100100.0 per kg yesterday and an increase from 99000.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77631.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from 77691.0 per 10 grams yesterday and an increase from 77461.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today stands at 105600.0 per kg, down from 105700.0 per kg yesterday and up from 104600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 77637.0 for 10 grams, down from 77697.0 per 10 grams yesterday and an increase from 77467.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99300.0 per kg, down from 99400.0 per kg yesterday and up from 98300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77635.0 for 10 grams, down from 77695.0 per 10 grams yesterday and an increase from 77465.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100800.0 per kg, down from 100900.0 per kg yesterday and up from 99800.0 per kg last week.

As for the futures market, gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 75921.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of 0.164 at the time of publishing. Silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2375.5 per kg, down by 0.627 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a critical role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
