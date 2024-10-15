Gold Rate Today 15-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced a decline on Tuesday. The current price for 24 carat gold stands at ₹7778.3 per gram, which is a decrease of ₹50.0. The price for 22 carat gold is noted at ₹7131.3 per gram, also down by ₹50.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.3%, and over the last month, it has decreased by -3.12%. Currently, the silver rate is ₹100000.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹77783.0 for 10 grams. This figure represents a drop from ₹77843.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday, 14-10-2024, and a slight increase from ₹77613.0 per 10 grams noted last week on 09-10-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100000.0 per kg, which is a decrease from ₹100100.0 per kg yesterday and an increase from ₹99000.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77631.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹77691.0 per 10 grams yesterday and an increase from ₹77461.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today stands at ₹105600.0 per kg, down from ₹105700.0 per kg yesterday and up from ₹104600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹77637.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹77697.0 per 10 grams yesterday and an increase from ₹77467.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99300.0 per kg, down from ₹99400.0 per kg yesterday and up from ₹98300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77635.0 for 10 grams, down from ₹77695.0 per 10 grams yesterday and an increase from ₹77465.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100800.0 per kg, down from ₹100900.0 per kg yesterday and up from ₹99800.0 per kg last week.

As for the futures market, gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹75921.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of ₹0.164 at the time of publishing. Silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹2375.5 per kg, down by ₹0.627 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a critical role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.