Gold Rate Today 16-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold decreased on Wednesday, standing at ₹7756.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of ₹220.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is ₹7111.3 per gram, down by ₹200.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.79%. The silver rate remains unchanged at ₹100000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹77563.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹77833.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was ₹76853.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹100000.0/Kg. On the preceding day, 15-10-2024, the silver price was ₹100000.0/Kg, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was ₹97000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹77411.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was ₹77681.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was ₹76701.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today stands at ₹105600.0/Kg. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was the same, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was ₹102600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹77417.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, the price was ₹77687.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was ₹76707.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99200.0/Kg. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was ₹99300.0/Kg, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was ₹96300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹77415.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was ₹77685.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was ₹76705.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹100800.0/Kg. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was the same, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was ₹97800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹485.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.513 at the time of publication. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹4799.0 per kg, indicating an increase of ₹1.771 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold rates in the Indian market.