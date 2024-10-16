Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 16-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 16, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77563.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold decreased on Wednesday, standing at 7756.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of 220.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is 7111.3 per gram, down by 200.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.26%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -5.79%. The silver rate remains unchanged at 100000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 77563.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, the price of gold was 77833.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was 76853.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 100000.0/Kg. On the preceding day, 15-10-2024, the silver price was 100000.0/Kg, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was 97000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 77411.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was 77681.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was 76701.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today stands at 105600.0/Kg. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was the same, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was 102600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 77417.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, the price was 77687.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was 76707.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 99200.0/Kg. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was 99300.0/Kg, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was 96300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 77415.0/10 grams. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was 77685.0/10 grams, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was 76705.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today stands at 100800.0/Kg. The previous day, on 15-10-2024, it was the same, and last week, on 10-10-2024, it was 97800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 485.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.513 at the time of publication. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 4799.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 1.771 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
