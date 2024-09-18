Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 18-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 18, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold and Silver rates today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73510.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 89500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The rate of 24 carat gold has increased on Wednesday, now priced at 7351.0 per gm, reflecting an increase of 180.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 6757.0 per gm, which is an increase of 200.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -3.35%, while over the past month, it has altered by -2.6%. The silver rate remains stable at 89500.0 per kg, showing no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 73510.0/10 grams. On the preceding day, 17-09-2024, the gold price was 75415.0/10 grams, and one week prior, on 12-09-2024, it was 72890.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 89500.0/Kg. The previous day, 17-09-2024, the price of silver was also 89500.0/Kg, and one week earlier, on 12-09-2024, it was 86500.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 73130.0/10 grams. The price recorded on 17-09-2024 was 73260.0/10 grams, and on 12-09-2024, it was 72220.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 95000.0/Kg, unchanged from 95000.0/Kg on 17-09-2024, and up from 91500.0/Kg on 12-09-2024.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 74480.0/10 grams, compared to 74150.0/10 grams on 17-09-2024, and 73100.0/10 grams on 12-09-2024.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 89500.0/Kg, consistent with the price on 17-09-2024, and higher than 86500.0/Kg on 12-09-2024.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 73540.0/10 grams, down from 75750.0/10 grams on 17-09-2024, and slightly up from 74510.0/10 grams on 12-09-2024.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 89500.0/Kg, maintaining the same price as on 17-09-2024, and higher than 86500.0/Kg on 12-09-2024.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at 213.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 12.883 at the time of this report.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 88778.0 per kg, showing a decline of 0.406 at the time of reporting.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly affect these rates. Moreover, international elements, such as the condition of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
