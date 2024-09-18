Gold Rate Today 18-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The rate of 24 carat gold has increased on Wednesday, now priced at ₹7351.0 per gm, reflecting an increase of ₹180.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹6757.0 per gm, which is an increase of ₹200.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -3.35%, while over the past month, it has altered by -2.6%. The silver rate remains stable at ₹89500.0 per kg, showing no change.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹73510.0/10 grams. On the preceding day, 17-09-2024, the gold price was ₹75415.0/10 grams, and one week prior, on 12-09-2024, it was ₹72890.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹89500.0/Kg. The previous day, 17-09-2024, the price of silver was also ₹89500.0/Kg, and one week earlier, on 12-09-2024, it was ₹86500.0/Kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹73130.0/10 grams. The price recorded on 17-09-2024 was ₹73260.0/10 grams, and on 12-09-2024, it was ₹72220.0/10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹95000.0/Kg, unchanged from ₹95000.0/Kg on 17-09-2024, and up from ₹91500.0/Kg on 12-09-2024.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹74480.0/10 grams, compared to ₹74150.0/10 grams on 17-09-2024, and ₹73100.0/10 grams on 12-09-2024.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹89500.0/Kg, consistent with the price on 17-09-2024, and higher than ₹86500.0/Kg on 12-09-2024.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹73540.0/10 grams, down from ₹75750.0/10 grams on 17-09-2024, and slightly up from ₹74510.0/10 grams on 12-09-2024.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹89500.0/Kg, maintaining the same price as on 17-09-2024, and higher than ₹86500.0/Kg on 12-09-2024.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹213.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹12.883 at the time of this report.

The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹88778.0 per kg, showing a decline of ₹0.406 at the time of reporting.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including insights from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly affect these rates. Moreover, international elements, such as the condition of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates within the Indian market.