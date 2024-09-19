Gold Rate Today 19-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7343.0 per gm, reflecting a reduction of ₹80.0. The rate of 22 carat gold stands at ₹6752.0 per gm, down by ₹50.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.6%, while over the last month, it has changed by -0.02%. The silver rate is ₹89500.0 per kg, showing no change.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate today in Delhi is ₹73430.0/10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹73330.0/10 grams, and one week prior, on 13-09-2024, it was ₹72890.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate today in Delhi is ₹89500.0/Kg. On 18-09-2024, the price of silver remained unchanged at ₹89500.0/Kg, and one week earlier, on 13-09-2024, it was ₹86500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate today in Chennai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was ₹73280.0/10 grams, and the rate on 13-09-2024 was ₹72220.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate today in Chennai is ₹95000.0/Kg. On 18-09-2024, the price was ₹95000.0/Kg, with the previous week's rate on 13-09-2024 being ₹91500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate today in Mumbai is ₹74230.0/10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was ₹74340.0/10 grams, and last week, on 13-09-2024, it was ₹73100.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate today in Mumbai is ₹89500.0/Kg. On 18-09-2024, the price remained unchanged at ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week, on 13-09-2024, it was ₹86500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate today in Kolkata is ₹73410.0/10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was ₹73290.0/10 grams, while one week prior, on 13-09-2024, it was ₹74510.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate today in Kolkata is ₹89500.0/Kg. On 18-09-2024, the price was ₹89500.0/Kg, and one week earlier, on 13-09-2024, it was ₹86500.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹577.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of ₹3.673 at the time of this report. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹3871.5 per kg, down by ₹3.031.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key determinants such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.