Gold Rate Today 19-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 19, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold and Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73430.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 89500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7343.0 per gm, reflecting a reduction of 80.0. The rate of 22 carat gold stands at 6752.0 per gm, down by 50.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -0.6%, while over the last month, it has changed by -0.02%. The silver rate is 89500.0 per kg, showing no change.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate today in Delhi is 73430.0/10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price of gold was 73330.0/10 grams, and one week prior, on 13-09-2024, it was 72890.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate today in Delhi is 89500.0/Kg. On 18-09-2024, the price of silver remained unchanged at 89500.0/Kg, and one week earlier, on 13-09-2024, it was 86500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate today in Chennai is 73310.0/10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was 73280.0/10 grams, and the rate on 13-09-2024 was 72220.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate today in Chennai is 95000.0/Kg. On 18-09-2024, the price was 95000.0/Kg, with the previous week's rate on 13-09-2024 being 91500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate today in Mumbai is 74230.0/10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was 74340.0/10 grams, and last week, on 13-09-2024, it was 73100.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate today in Mumbai is 89500.0/Kg. On 18-09-2024, the price remained unchanged at 89500.0/Kg, and last week, on 13-09-2024, it was 86500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate today in Kolkata is 73410.0/10 grams. On 18-09-2024, the price was 73290.0/10 grams, while one week prior, on 13-09-2024, it was 74510.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate today in Kolkata is 89500.0/Kg. On 18-09-2024, the price was 89500.0/Kg, and one week earlier, on 13-09-2024, it was 86500.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 577.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decline of 3.673 at the time of this report. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 3871.5 per kg, down by 3.031.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key determinants such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
