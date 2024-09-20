Gold Rate Today 20-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7343.0 per gm, with no change in price. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹6752.0 per gm, also with no change. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 2.45%, while over the last month, it has seen a decline of 0.19%. The silver rate is currently ₹94000.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of ₹4500.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today is ₹73430.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 19-09-2024, the price stood at ₹73510.0/10 grams, while the rate from the previous week, on 14-09-2024, was ₹75310.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The current silver rate in Delhi is ₹94000.0/Kg. On 19-09-2024, the price was ₹89500.0/Kg, with the same rate recorded last week on 14-09-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹73310.0/10 grams. The previous day's price was ₹73130.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹73100.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai is currently ₹98600.0/Kg. The price yesterday was ₹95000.0/Kg, with the same rate noted last week.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹74230.0/10 grams, down from ₹74480.0/10 grams yesterday and slightly up from ₹73990.0/10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The current silver rate in Mumbai is ₹93300.0/Kg, an increase from ₹89500.0/Kg on the previous day, which was consistent with last week's price.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹73410.0/10 grams, compared to ₹73540.0/10 grams the previous day and ₹75600.0/10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata is presently ₹94800.0/Kg, rising from ₹89500.0/Kg yesterday, with the same price last week.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹74152.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of ₹0.007 at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹2985.5 per kg, indicating a decrease of ₹2.403.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price variations. Furthermore, international conditions such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.