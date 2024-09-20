Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 20-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 20, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73430.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 94000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7343.0 per gm, with no change in price. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6752.0 per gm, also with no change.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 2.45%, while over the last month, it has seen a decline of 0.19%. The silver rate is currently 94000.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 4500.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today is 73430.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 19-09-2024, the price stood at 73510.0/10 grams, while the rate from the previous week, on 14-09-2024, was 75310.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The current silver rate in Delhi is 94000.0/Kg. On 19-09-2024, the price was 89500.0/Kg, with the same rate recorded last week on 14-09-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: In Chennai, the gold rate today is 73310.0/10 grams. The previous day's price was 73130.0/10 grams, and last week it was 73100.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai is currently 98600.0/Kg. The price yesterday was 95000.0/Kg, with the same rate noted last week.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 74230.0/10 grams, down from 74480.0/10 grams yesterday and slightly up from 73990.0/10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The current silver rate in Mumbai is 93300.0/Kg, an increase from 89500.0/Kg on the previous day, which was consistent with last week's price.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 73410.0/10 grams, compared to 73540.0/10 grams the previous day and 75600.0/10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata is presently 94800.0/Kg, rising from 89500.0/Kg yesterday, with the same price last week.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 74152.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of 0.007 at the time of publishing. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2985.5 per kg, indicating a decrease of 2.403.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price variations. Furthermore, international conditions such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
