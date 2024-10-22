Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 22-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 22, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79823.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 104200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Tuesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7982.3 per gm, up by 240.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7318.3 per gm, up by 240.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -2.55%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.4%. The silver rate is 104200.0 per kg, up by 1700.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 79823.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-10-2024, the price of gold was 79593.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-10-2024 was 77563.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 104200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-10-2024, the price of silver was 102600.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 79671.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-10-2024, the price of gold was 79441.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-10-2024 was 77411.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 111800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-10-2024, the price of silver was 109700.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-10-2024 was 105600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 79677.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-10-2024, the price of gold was 79447.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-10-2024 was 77417.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 103500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-10-2024, the price of silver was 101900.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-10-2024 was 99200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 79675.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 21-10-2024, the price of gold was 79445.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 16-10-2024 was 77415.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 105000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 21-10-2024, the price of silver was 103400.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 16-10-2024 was 100800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 216.0 per 10 gm, down by 12.195 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 3350.5 per kg, up by 6.942 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //