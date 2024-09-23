Gold Rate Today 23-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On September 23, 2024, the gold rate decreased. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹7609.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹10.0. The price for 22 carat gold is recorded at ₹6976.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 2.61%, while in the last month, it has experienced a decline of 3.75%. The current silver rate stands at ₹96000.0 per kg, down by ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹76093.0 per 10 grams. On September 22, 2024, the price was ₹75293.0 per 10 grams, and one week prior, on September 17, 2024, it was ₹73330.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹96000.0 per kg. On September 22, 2024, the price of silver was ₹95700.0 per kg, while it was ₹89500.0 per kg a week ago on September 17, 2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹75941.0 per 10 grams. The previous day, on September 22, 2024, it was ₹75141.0 per 10 grams, and last week, on September 17, 2024, the price was ₹73280.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹100600.0 per kg. On September 22, 2024, it was ₹100300.0 per kg, and the price was ₹95000.0 per kg last week on September 17, 2024.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹75947.0 per 10 grams. On September 22, 2024, the price was ₹75147.0 per 10 grams, and last week, on September 17, 2024, the price was ₹74340.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹95300.0 per kg. The previous day, on September 22, 2024, the price was ₹95000.0 per kg, and last week, on September 17, 2024, it was ₹89500.0 per kg.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹75945.0 per 10 grams. On September 22, 2024, the price was ₹75145.0 per 10 grams, and last week, on September 17, 2024, it was ₹73290.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹96800.0 per kg. On September 22, 2024, the price was ₹96500.0 per kg, and last week, on September 17, 2024, it was ₹89500.0 per kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹74226.0 per 10 gm, showing an increase of ₹0.251 at the time of this report.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹3624.5 per kg, reflecting an increase of ₹1.998 at the time of publication.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Influential elements encompass global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies. Additionally, international dynamics such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.