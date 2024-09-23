Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 23-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 23, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 76093.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96000.0/Kg in Delhi.

On September 23, 2024, the gold rate decreased. The price of 24 carat gold is 7609.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 10.0. The price for 22 carat gold is recorded at 6976.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 2.61%, while in the last month, it has experienced a decline of 3.75%. The current silver rate stands at 96000.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 76093.0 per 10 grams. On September 22, 2024, the price was 75293.0 per 10 grams, and one week prior, on September 17, 2024, it was 73330.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 96000.0 per kg. On September 22, 2024, the price of silver was 95700.0 per kg, while it was 89500.0 per kg a week ago on September 17, 2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 75941.0 per 10 grams. The previous day, on September 22, 2024, it was 75141.0 per 10 grams, and last week, on September 17, 2024, the price was 73280.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 100600.0 per kg. On September 22, 2024, it was 100300.0 per kg, and the price was 95000.0 per kg last week on September 17, 2024.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 75947.0 per 10 grams. On September 22, 2024, the price was 75147.0 per 10 grams, and last week, on September 17, 2024, the price was 74340.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 95300.0 per kg. The previous day, on September 22, 2024, the price was 95000.0 per kg, and last week, on September 17, 2024, it was 89500.0 per kg.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 75945.0 per 10 grams. On September 22, 2024, the price was 75145.0 per 10 grams, and last week, on September 17, 2024, it was 73290.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 96800.0 per kg. On September 22, 2024, the price was 96500.0 per kg, and last week, on September 17, 2024, it was 89500.0 per kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at 74226.0 per 10 gm, showing an increase of 0.251 at the time of this report.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 3624.5 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1.998 at the time of publication.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Influential elements encompass global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies. Additionally, international dynamics such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On